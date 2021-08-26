Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Lawyers who challenged Michigan's 2020 election results penalized

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker charged nine lawyers allied with Donald Trump who filed a lawsuit to contest Michigan's presidential ballots with abusing the court system. Judge Parker ordered 12 hours of legal education for each attorney.

Ben Margot/AP
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks at a rally in Georgia on Dec. 2, 2020. Ms. Powell and eight other attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of Republican voters challenging Michigan's 2020 presidential election results. A district judge has ruled the lawsuit a sham.

  • By Ed White Associated Press
Detroit

Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan’s election results in favor of Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit last fall was a sham intended to deceive the court and the public, just a few days after Mr. Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state was certified.

“Despite the haze of confusion, commotion, and chaos counsel intentionally attempted to create by filing this lawsuit, one thing is perfectly clear: Plaintiffs’ attorneys have scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary along the way,” Ms. Parker said in the opening of a scathing 110-page opinion.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican voters who wanted Ms. Parker to decertify Michigan’s results and impound voting machines. The judge declined in December, calling the request “stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach.”

The state and Detroit subsequently asked Ms. Parker to order sanctions against Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood, and seven other attorneys who were part of the litigation.

The judge agreed, telling the state and city to tally the costs of defending the lawsuit and submit the figures within 14 days.

Ms. Parker said lawyers for Trump supporters filed affidavits stuffed with sinister “speculation and conjecture” about the vote-counting process without checking for evidence to support the claims.

“Individuals may have a right – within certain bounds – to disseminate allegations of fraud unsupported by law or fact in the public sphere,” the judge said. “But attorneys cannot exploit their privilege and access to the judicial process to do the same.”

Ms. Parker ordered 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law, for each attorney. Her decision will also be sent to the states where the lawyers are licensed for possible disciplinary action there.

It was one of the few efforts to wrench fines or other penalties from dubious post-election lawsuits across the United States. There was no immediate response to messages seeking comment from attorneys for Mr. Wood and Ms. Powell.

“I appreciate the unmistakable message she sends with this ruling – those who vow to uphold the Constitution must answer for abandoning that oath,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Indeed, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well, and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

During a July court hearing, Ms. Powell took “full responsibility” for the lawsuit and compared the legal fight to the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision that outlawed racial segregation in schools.

“It is the duty of lawyers and the highest tradition of the practice of law to raise difficult and even unpopular issues,” Ms. Powell told the judge, adding that efforts to impose sanctions would diminish the public’s view of the court system.

Mr. Wood’s name was on the lawsuit, but he insisted he had no role other than to tell Ms. Powell that he would be available if she needed a seasoned litigator.

In New York, Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump’s election loss.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism