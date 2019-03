California shuts down death row. Signs a red state may be next.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom surprised Democrats and Republicans alike this week by announcing a halt to executions in the state with the country’s largest death row, a move that follows similar actions in recent years by governors in Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

His decision comes amid growing signs of bipartisan support for abolishing capital punishment.

Republicans in several red states, including Kentucky, Montana, and Wyoming, have sponsored bills this year to end executions. Beyond moral misgivings and questions about whether the death penalty deters crime, some conservative lawmakers have raised questions about the spiraling cost of capital cases.

Another factor uniting Republicans and Democrats has been the steadily climbing number of prisoners sentenced to death who were later exonerated. A Republican lawmaker in Wyoming, where an effort to repeal the death penalty narrowly failed last month, told The Hill that the 164 inmates released from death row since 1973 are proof that “we get it wrong.”

Twenty states have outlawed the death penalty, including eight since 2007. California is one of 11 states with capital punishment that have gone more than a decade without an execution.