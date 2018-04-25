As Supreme Court hears travel ban, questions of presidential authority also on docket

People carry posters during a rally against President Trump's first executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, in New York's Times Square, Feb. 19, 2017.

—Disruption has been a hallmark of Donald Trump’s presidency to date, and never was that more apparent than in the hours after he signed his first travel ban executive order.

Drafted and signed with little input from federal officials or White House lawyers, the late-January executive order left travelers stranded around the world, families separated, and federal agencies confused. It also provoked protests, months of legal battles, two new versions of the order, and presidential tweets disparaging the judiciary that had some observers fearing a constitutional crisis.

But the saga could now be nearing its end. The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a lawsuit out of Hawaii against the most recent version of the ban. Travel ban 3.0, as it has become known, restricts the entry of almost 150 million nationals from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and North Korea, as well as some Venezuelan officials. (President Trump removed Chad from the list of banned countries earlier this month.) Five of those countries have Muslim populations of at least 90 percent, leading critics to claim the ban is Trump’s effort to fulfill his campaign promise of a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the US.

Pleading its case in district courts from Washington to Maryland to New York, and in appeals courts in California and Virginia, the Trump administration has found the most success with the high court during the 15 months of litigation. The justices allowed the third executive order to go into partial effect last fall while it was being argued in lower courts. Both the Fourth and Ninth Circuit Courts of Appeal then ruled against the administration, setting up what could be the controversial policy’s final day in court Wednesday morning.

There are several significant questions for the justices that have remained unanswered since those chaotic first days in January 2017: Does it violate federal law? Is it unconstitutional? Should courts defer to presidents on immigration and national security matters? Should courts defer to an unorthodox executive on these matters? Should they examine statements he makes outside of court, or made during his campaign?

Both sides have warned of dire consequences should the other side win. Seventy-six amicus briefs have been filed in the case, with one saying the justices are now facing a modern-day Korematsu v. US, a dark chapter in the high court’s history in which it deemed constitutional the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

However they rule in the case, the high court has already acknowledged its significance by deciding that audio of today’s oral argument will be posted online this afternoon, as opposed to the usual first Friday after the argument. It will be the third time the court has provided same-day audio this century, following the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015 and Bush v. Gore in 2000.

“It’s a message that this is a case of great import to impacted families and to the public,” says Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, an immigration law professor at Penn State Law in University Park, Penn.

Questions at the heart of the debate

The principal legal debates over the travel ban have focused on two questions: whether the Trump administration has exceeded its lawful authority; and whether, by excluding nationals from five Muslim-majority countries, the executive order violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution.

When it comes to immigration and national security concerns, the judiciary usually gives the White House broad deference. Courts are not supposed to craft policy, and the executive branch is presumed to have more expertise on these issues. The Trump administration is arguing precisely these points – noting that the third version of the ban, unlike the others, was based on a months-long global review of security screening and information sharing by various countries. It has warned the Supreme Court about the dangers of upsetting that tradition.

Lower courts “nullified a formal national security directive of the President of the United States acting at the height of his power. That conclusion cannot be squared with established rules of judicial review, statutory and constitutional interpretation, and equitable relief,” the administration said in its brief.

“Especially in cases like this one that spark such passionate public debate,” it added, “it is all the more critical that courts faithfully adhere to those fundamental rules, which transcend this debate, this Order, and this constitutional moment.”

“It is a fundamental separation of powers principle,” the brief continued, “that the political branches’ decisions to exclude aliens abroad generally are not reviewable.”

Specifically, the administration argues that the travel ban is legal due to a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) that says the president is allowed to deny entry of any class of aliens to the US if it “would be detrimental to the interests” of the country. The administration also points to the president’s constitutional powers as commander-in-chief.

How the court comes down on that question is important, says Josh Blackman, a professor at the South Texas College of Law in Houston, “because if the court rules that Trump lacks the power to exclude, that limits the power of not just this president but future presidents.”

“There’s no doubt he’s using his powers more broadly than past presidents, but that doesn’t resolve the case,” he adds. “The [INA] is very open-ended, and I don’t think it permits the limitations that Hawaii wants to read into it.”

For its part, Hawaii points to another section of the INA that forbids discrimination on the basis of race, nationality, or place of birth when issuing an immigration visa.

And from national security threats, to crimes of “moral turpitude,” to health-related grounds, “Congress has actually done a lot when it comes to outlining who is admissible to the United States and the reasons why someone could be excluded,” says Professor Wadhi, who co-authored an amicus brief supporting Hawaii.

“Here you have a proclamation that really undermines this statutory framework,” she adds, and “ignores the role of Congress and the measures they already have in place for admission, entry, [and] exclusion.”

The 'four corners' question

While the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of Hawaii, it ruled only that the travel ban violates the INA and didn’t address any constitutional questions. The Fourth Circuit, however, found the travel ban unconstitutional. Because Trump “has openly and often expressed his desire to ban those of Islamic faith from entering the United States,” the court wrote, “the proclamation is thus not only a likely Establishment Clause violation, but also strikes at the basic notion that the government may not act based on religious animosity.”

Hawaii picks up that thread, from a historical angle, at the start of its brief, describing the “religious persecution” that had driven the founders to “protect the new Nation from the same fate.”

“In times of crisis no less than in times of calm, it is this Court’s duty to ‘say what the law is,’ ” the brief added. “This Court has the power and duty to police [the administration’s] excesses.”

The executive order itself makes no mention of Muslims or Islam, so the statements Trump has made outside the courtroom lie at the heart of the Establishment Clause claim. But while the Fourth Circuit was willing to look outside the so-called four corners of the order, that is an unusual approach the Supreme Court may not choose to take.

Deciding how much weight, if any, to give to Trump’s outside statements – which include tweets criticizing a federal judge who ruled against him and his own Justice Department for defending a “watered down” version of the first executive order – is one of several questions the justices will have to consider that may be uniquely Trumpian.

Some observers, pointing to what they consider erratic presidential behavior, have wondered if courts should give Trump the same “presumption of regularity” – a doctrine that courts read executive orders in a way that is not hostile to the president – they have given past presidents.

And given the administration’s “broader record of chaotic decision-making processes” – including a ban on transgender troops in the military, delivered by tweet – W. Neil Eggleston and Amanda Elbogen wrote at Just Security that “courts simply should not reflexively defer to the President’s judgment.”

Question of judicial deference

This question of judicial deference to the executive has been a consistent theme of the travel ban litigation, and of the Trump presidency as a whole.

Courts so far have not been shy about ruling against the administration. Just yesterday, a federal judge in Washington ruled that the White House rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was “arbitrary and capricious” and offered “meager legal reasoning” for declaring it unlawful. Judge John Bates, who was nominated by President George W. Bush, ordered that the program be reopened and new applicants accepted, but gave the administration a 90-day delay so that the White House would have an opportunity to outline its reasoning.

But the Supreme Court, with the weight of precedent in every decision, tends to be much more cautious.

Voicing some concern about this, some travel ban critics have compared it to the Korematsu case – still widely considered one of the court’s most shameful mistakes, and one the court never formally disavowed. (A 1982 congressional commission concluded that the internment of Japanese-Americans was “a grave injustice.”)

“In this case, the Court is once again asked to abdicate its critical role in safeguarding fundamental freedoms,” wrote family members of the Korematsu plaintiffs in an amicus brief. “Heeding the lessons of history, the Court should subject the President’s decision to meaningful judicial scrutiny.”

To date, the justices have given few hints as to what they think of the travel ban. The justices have twice allowed the executive order to go into effect – first for the second version, then for the third version – and in its most recent decision only Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

That is “definitely not a good sign” for Hawaii, says Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute.

On other hand, she adds, “individuals contesting the travel ban have [successfully] argued that it’s proper and legally right to look at statements made outside the four corners of the document to indicate it has that animus.”

Follow Stories Like This Get the Monitor stories you care about delivered to your inbox.

Either way, it is likely that after more than a year of litigation the Supreme Court will soon issue the final word on the travel ban.

“My hunch is this is the last step,” says Ms. Pierce, “but it’s possible there are more twists in this story.”