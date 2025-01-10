Skip to footer

The National Guard has arrived to help Los Angeles. How you can help from afar.

As the Los Angeles wildfires enter their fourth day, another fire started late Jan. 9, but an aggressive response prevented it from spreading. The fires have burned more than 10,000 homes. Here are ways you can support recovery efforts.

|
Ethan Swope/AP
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025.
  • By AP Staff Associated Press

Editor’s note: This article mentions organizations that are trying to help people affected by the wildfires in California, but it is not an endorsement of the listed groups. Readers should vet any organization they are thinking of donating to.

Firefighters are hoping for a break Jan. 10 from the fierce winds that have fueled massive blazes in the Los Angeles area, killing 10 people, obliterating whole neighborhoods, and setting the nation’s second-largest city on edge

Late Jan. 9, the Kenneth Fire started in the San Fernando Valley. It moved into neighboring Ventura County, but a large and aggressive response by firefighters stopped the flames from spreading.

The fires have burned more than 10,000 homes and other structures since Jan. 7, when they first began popping up around a densely populated, 25-mile expanse north of downtown Los Angeles. No cause has been identified yet for the largest fires.

Here’s the latest:

National Guard troops on the ground in Altadena

National Guard troops were patrolling the streets of Altadena before dawn on Jan. 10 after being called in to help protect property in the fire evacuation zone.

Troops in camouflage were posted at intersections in the city hard-hit by the Eaton Fire near Jeeps, Humvees, and other military vehicles.

At least 20 arrests have been made for looting and other thefts in areas where the fire raged.

Los Angeles County officials say they plan to put an overnight curfew in place that would make it easier to make arrests.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he would prosecute anyone looting, those flying drones in the wildfire zones, and those breaking the curfew “to the full extent of the law.”

“Looting is a despicable crime,” he said. “For the people who have already been arrested, please know this is not going to end well.”

Some evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said all evacuation orders and warnings in LA County for the Kenneth Fire have been lifted.

Overall evacuation orders have dipped to 153,000 from more than 180,000.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said officials are working around the clock and that firefighters have extinguished fires in Pacoima, Hollywood, Studio City, and other places.

“To all Angelenos, we’re fighting hard for each of you,” she said. “I don’t believe there is anything Angelenos can’t do if we stand together,” she added.

Editor’s note: The following list is not an endorsement of the highlighted organizations. Readers should vet any organization they are thinking of donating to.

How to help children affected by the wildfires

Major fires across the Los Angeles area this week have killed at least 10 people, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced 180,000 to flee their homes – including children.

Here are a couple of organizations accepting support specifically for kids and families:

Project Camp: The Los Angeles-based organization runs trauma-informed pop-up day camps for children displaced or out of school due to natural disasters. It’s in the process of setting up multiple sites to help families impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires. It is accepting monetary donations as well as volunteers to staff the camps.

Impacted families can also find out how to sign up for a camp here.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Malibu: Informed by its experience helping kids and families after the 2018 Woolsey fire, the organization is offering free counseling, case management and resource referrals for area families. It’s collecting donations to provide emergency grants and, when its facilities can safely reopen, it will create an emergency relief distribution center.

Those looking for help can fill out intake forms in English and Spanish.

How to help people displaced by the wildfires

Several organizations are working to support people, families, and households affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Among those are:

GoFundMe.org: The crowdfunding platform’s nonprofit arm uses its Wildfire Recovery Fund to give emergency grants to verified people and families fundraising for themselves or others, as well as small businesses and nonprofits.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and BStrong: In partnership with Bethenny Frankel’s bstrong disaster relief fund, GEM will distribute cash cards to evacuated residents to help with immediate needs like accommodation, gas, and food. The organizations are accepting cash donations.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: The food bank is supporting a network of more than 600 partner agencies to make sure impacted households are fed. It’s accepting cash donations, food donations at two sites, and volunteers. If your household needs assistance, you can find a food bank here.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The National Guard has arrived to help Los Angeles. How you can help from afar.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2025/0110/los-angeles-wildfires-santa-ana-winds-firefighters
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe