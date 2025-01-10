The National Guard has arrived to help Los Angeles. How you can help from afar.

Editor’s note: This article mentions organizations that are trying to help people affected by the wildfires in California, but it is not an endorsement of the listed groups. Readers should vet any organization they are thinking of donating to.

Firefighters are hoping for a break Jan. 10 from the fierce winds that have fueled massive blazes in the Los Angeles area, killing 10 people, obliterating whole neighborhoods, and setting the nation’s second-largest city on edge

Late Jan. 9, the Kenneth Fire started in the San Fernando Valley. It moved into neighboring Ventura County, but a large and aggressive response by firefighters stopped the flames from spreading.

The fires have burned more than 10,000 homes and other structures since Jan. 7, when they first began popping up around a densely populated, 25-mile expanse north of downtown Los Angeles. No cause has been identified yet for the largest fires.

Here’s the latest:

National Guard troops on the ground in Altadena

National Guard troops were patrolling the streets of Altadena before dawn on Jan. 10 after being called in to help protect property in the fire evacuation zone.

Troops in camouflage were posted at intersections in the city hard-hit by the Eaton Fire near Jeeps, Humvees, and other military vehicles.

At least 20 arrests have been made for looting and other thefts in areas where the fire raged.

Los Angeles County officials say they plan to put an overnight curfew in place that would make it easier to make arrests.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he would prosecute anyone looting, those flying drones in the wildfire zones, and those breaking the curfew “to the full extent of the law.”

“Looting is a despicable crime,” he said. “For the people who have already been arrested, please know this is not going to end well.”

Some evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said all evacuation orders and warnings in LA County for the Kenneth Fire have been lifted.

Overall evacuation orders have dipped to 153,000 from more than 180,000.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said officials are working around the clock and that firefighters have extinguished fires in Pacoima, Hollywood, Studio City, and other places.

“To all Angelenos, we’re fighting hard for each of you,” she said. “I don’t believe there is anything Angelenos can’t do if we stand together,” she added.

How to help children affected by the wildfires

Major fires across the Los Angeles area this week have killed at least 10 people, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced 180,000 to flee their homes – including children.

Here are a couple of organizations accepting support specifically for kids and families:

Project Camp: The Los Angeles-based organization runs trauma-informed pop-up day camps for children displaced or out of school due to natural disasters. It’s in the process of setting up multiple sites to help families impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires. It is accepting monetary donations as well as volunteers to staff the camps.

Impacted families can also find out how to sign up for a camp here.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Malibu: Informed by its experience helping kids and families after the 2018 Woolsey fire, the organization is offering free counseling, case management and resource referrals for area families. It’s collecting donations to provide emergency grants and, when its facilities can safely reopen, it will create an emergency relief distribution center.

Those looking for help can fill out intake forms in English and Spanish.

How to help people displaced by the wildfires

Several organizations are working to support people, families, and households affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Among those are:

GoFundMe.org: The crowdfunding platform’s nonprofit arm uses its Wildfire Recovery Fund to give emergency grants to verified people and families fundraising for themselves or others, as well as small businesses and nonprofits.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and BStrong: In partnership with Bethenny Frankel’s bstrong disaster relief fund, GEM will distribute cash cards to evacuated residents to help with immediate needs like accommodation, gas, and food. The organizations are accepting cash donations.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: The food bank is supporting a network of more than 600 partner agencies to make sure impacted households are fed. It’s accepting cash donations, food donations at two sites, and volunteers. If your household needs assistance, you can find a food bank here.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.