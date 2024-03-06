Bald eagles offer webcam lessons on patience and parenting

“Whenever anything is bothering me in my life, I just turn on Jackie and Shadow,” says Ms. Steers, a biologist and longtime director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, which operates the solar-powered webcam. “And I smile again.”

Sandy Steers is on pins and needles. So are more than 30,000 people around the world. They’re all glued to the live web camera that’s focused on two bald eagles in their nest high above Big Bear Lake in Southern California.

The eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are taking turns sitting on three eggs that could hatch any day now.

“I’m excited – and, you know, not worried, but just want everything to be OK,” says Ms. Steers, a biologist and longtime director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, which is operating the solar-powered webcam around the clock.

Why We Wrote This “Adopt the pace of nature,” wrote Ralph Waldo Emerson. “Her secret is patience.” Amid the chill of winter, a heartwarming tale emerges (via webcam) of a devoted bald eagle couple and their eggs.

The Jackie and Shadow show may not win an Oscar, but it made national news in February after Jackie put on a phenomenal performance, sitting a record 62 hours in blizzard conditions to protect her clutch of three eggs. This fledgling production has a worldwide crew of 10 volunteers providing updates, answering questions in real time, and identifying which bird is on the nest.

There are three camera operators – including one from Italy for night duty. International media have also taken notice as online fans pace the world’s most crowded, albeit virtual, delivery waiting room.

Since last week, everyone has been on “pip watch,” looking for the first bump or crack in a shell to indicate that a chick is pecking its way into the world. A chick can spend an entire day, or even longer, hammering away with its beak tooth for the big breakout.

When hatched, it can take another day just to sit up, which is when the parents start feeding it.

The webcam chat is abuzz with anticipation. “Hello from Illinois 4 grade class watching. Super excited to meet the eaglets,” writes Theresa Cory.

Jackie gave some viewers a scare on Tuesday, when she flew off at 4:30 p.m., leaving the eggs unguarded for more than five minutes. Comments flew by: “uhoh,” “come back!” and “My heart is racing!”

The moderators urged calm. Shadow eventually showed up, and then Jackie returned.

Phew.

The early days and weeks of an eaglet’s life are not without risks.

“Jackie and Shadow are good at keeping ravens and hawks away,” says Ms. Steers. “The elements are the biggest danger.”

In the nearly 10 years that the webcam has been trained on the nest, Jackie has had five chicks. Three of them fledged. But the others perished when a big storm came up. About 6 weeks old, the eaglets had not yet grown their waterproof feathers and were too big to fit completely under their mother.

Last year, Jackie’s eggs failed to hatch. She was the first to give up, but Shadow sat resolutely on the nest for two more nights. When he left the next day, ravens feasted on the eggs, which had not developed at all.

“When Shadow came back, he just stood there, looking at the eggs, just back and forth. He was obviously heartbroken,” recalls Ms. Steers.

These birds have personalities, she says. “Jackie is definitely the boss” – dedicated, determined. Shadow is respectful and adoring of his mate. He listens, but then he also “kind of does what he wants.” Like fulfilling his egg-warming duty longer than Jackie might like, to the point that she’ll bite him or sit on him to move him off the nest.

“They’re a lot of people who have a crush on Shadow and say they want a husband just like him,” Ms. Steers laughs. They like that he’s independent, and dedicated and loving. Who else would put up with chicks biting their ankles during feeding time?

Like many dedicated watchers, Ms. Steers says that the bald eagle pair lift her spirits.

“Whenever anything is bothering me in my life, I just turn on Jackie and Shadow, and I smile again,” she says. “I love helping people to connect with them so that they can connect with nature and have that heartfelt connection that I feel.”

Now, she concludes, “all fingers crossed for the eggs to happen this time, because they love being parents so much.”

You can view the eagle webcam here.