Skip to footer

‘We’re not trash, we’re people,’ say unhoused amid encampment sweeps

Cities across the United States are shutting down homeless tent encampments. People facing homelessness and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, but government officials say it’s unacceptable to let hazardous encampments fester.

|
Jeff Chiu/AP/File
A woman gathers her possessions before a homeless encampment is cleaned up in San Francisco, Aug. 29, 2023. Cities across the U.S. are cracking down on tent encampments as homeless populations grow.
  • By Claire Rush, Janie Har, and Michael Casey Associated Press

| Portland, Ore.

Tossing tent poles, blankets, and a duffel bag into a shopping cart and three wagons, Will Taylor spent a summer morning helping friends tear down what had been their home and that of about a dozen others. It wasn’t the first time and wouldn’t be the last.

Contractors from the city of Portland had arrived to break down tents and tarps on a side street behind a busy intersection and people had an hour to vacate. Whatever they couldn’t take with them was placed in plastic bags, tagged with the date and location, and sent for storage in an 11,000-square-foot warehouse.

“It can get hard,” said Mr. Taylor, who has been moved at least three times in the four years he’s been homeless. “It is what it is. … I just let it go.”

Tent encampments have long been a fixture of West Coast cities, but are now spreading visibly across the United States. The federal count of homeless people reached 580,000 last year, driven by a lack of affordable housing and a pandemic that economically wrecked households. Encampments are also generating more controversy because of homeless people with severe mental illness and drug addictions who refuse treatment or don’t have access to programs.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show attempts to clear encampments increased in cities from Los Angeles to New York as public pressure grew to address what are dangerous and unsanitary living conditions. But despite tens of millions of dollars spent in recent years, there appears to be little reduction in the number of tents propped up on sidewalks, in parks, and by freeway off-ramps.

Homeless people and their advocates say the sweeps are cruel and a waste of taxpayer money. They say the answer is more housing, not crackdowns.

The AP submitted data requests to 30 U.S. cities regarding encampment sweeps and received at least partial responses from about half.

In Phoenix, the number of encampments swept soared to more than 3,000 last year from 1,200 in 2019. Las Vegas removed about 2,500 camps through September, up from 1,600 in 2021.

The city of Los Angeles said its sanitation department responded to more than 4,000 requests a month from the public to address homeless encampments at the end of 2022, double the amount the previous year.

But it would not explain whether that meant the encampments were dismantled or simply cleaned around or even how large the encampments were.

But even cities without data confirmed camping is consuming more time, and they are starting to track numbers, budget for removals, and beef up or launch programs to connect people to housing.

State and local laws criminalizing homelessness are on the rise, said Scout Katovich, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, which has filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of sweeps and property seizures in a dozen cities, including Miami, Anchorage, and Boulder, Colorado.

“These laws and these practices of enforcement do nothing to actually alleviate the crisis and instead they keep people in this vicious cycle of poverty,” she said.

But California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose state includes nearly one-third of the country’s homeless population, says leaving hazardous makeshift camps to fester is neither compassionate nor an option.

He is among officials urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a 9th Circuit appellate court ruling that prohibits local governments from clearing encampments without first assuring everyone is offered a bed indoors. San Francisco is under a court order to enforce the ruling.

“I hope this goes to the Supreme Court,” said Mr. Newsom, a former mayor of San Francisco, in a September interview with news outlet Politico. “And that’s a hell of a statement coming from a progressive Democrat.”

Earlier this month, crews in Denver erected metal fencing as police officers called to residents to leave a sprawling downtown encampment. A bonfire blazed against temperatures in the teens and snow covered the ground.

“The word ‘sweep’ that they use ... that’s kind of how it feels, like being swept like trash,” said David Sjoberg. “I mean we’re not trash, we’re people.”

Removing encampments is costly – an expense more cities, counties, and states have to budget for. Several cities queried by the AP provided some costs, but others said comprehensive figures were difficult to get given the multiple departments involved, including police, sanitation, and public health.

Still, Denver reported spending nearly $600,000 on labor and waste disposal in 2021 and 2022 to clean 230 large encampments, some more than once. Phoenix said it spent nearly $1 million last year to clear encampments.

Despite all that spending, said San Francisco real estate broker Masood Samereie, businesses keep losing customers because of people camped on sidewalks, some clearly in mental distress. “It’s throwing money at it without any tangible or any real results,” he said.

For homeless people, sweeps can be traumatizing. They often lose identification documents, as well as cellphones, laptops, and personal items.

Roxanne Simonson said she had a panic attack during one sweep in Portland and started yelling for an ambulance. “And then I changed my mind, because if I go, then I would lose all my stuff,” she said.

But, cities can’t stand by and do nothing, said Sam Dodge, who oversees a San Francisco city department that coordinates multiple agencies to place people into housing so crews can clear tents.

“Saying, ‘This is not working, this is dangerous, you can do better than this, you have a brighter future than this,’ I think that’s caring for people,” Mr. Dodge said.

One August morning, his crew surveyed about a dozen structures and tents, some inches away from vehicles zipping by. Outreach workers fanned out, asking people if they had a case manager or wanted a room indoors.

City officials are particularly frustrated by people who have housing, but won’t stay in it.

Michael Johnson was assigned a coveted one-room pre-fabricated structure with a bed, desk and chair, a window, and a locking door. But his friends aren’t there and to him, it feels like jail, so he’s sleeping in a tent.

Many cities say they link camp residents to housing, but track records are mixed. For example, a June New York City comptroller’s report said more than 2,300 people were forcibly removed from encampments from March to November 2022. Only 119 accepted temporary shelter, and just three eventually got permanent housing.

Advocates for homeless people say there are not enough temporary beds, permanent housing, or social services and there are many reasons why someone might reject shelter. Some have been assaulted in one, or say there are too many rules to follow.

But sometimes, they don’t want to pare down their belongings, or follow rules that prohibit drugs and drinking, officials say.

Encampments were not a serious issue in Minneapolis until the pandemic, when they became more commonplace and much larger, drawing thousands of complaints. In response, the city closed down more than two dozen sites where 383 people were camped from March 2022 until February.

At the same time, Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, launched a program last year aimed at finding short- and long-term housing for homeless people, including some living in encampments.

“We are hyper-focused on housing,” said Danielle Werder, manager of the county’s Office to End Homelessness. “We’re not walking around with socks and water bottles. We’re walking around saying, ‘What do you need?’”

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP writer Janie Har reported from San Francisco, and Michael Casey reported from Boston. Thomas Peipert in Denver, and Angeliki Kastanis and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to ‘We’re not trash, we’re people,’ say unhoused amid encampment sweeps
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2023/1128/We-re-not-trash-we-re-people-say-unhoused-amid-encampment-sweeps
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe