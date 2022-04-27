Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Russia releases US Marine vet Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange

Russia released American veteran Trevor Reed on Wednesday during a prisoner exchange with the United States. The unexpected act of cooperation comes as bilateral relations soured after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Patrick Semansky/AP/File
A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and then Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, March 30, 2022.

  • By Eric Tucker and Matthew Lee Associated Press
Washington

Russia and the United States have carried out a dramatic prisoner exchange, trading a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America, both countries announced Wednesday.

The surprise deal involving Trevor Reed, an American jailed for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace, but it was all the more extraordinary because it was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades.

“Today, our prayers have been answered and Trevor is on his way back safely to the United States,” Mr. Reed’s family said in a statement.

President Joe Biden, who met in Washington with Mr. Reed’s parents last month, trumpeted Mr. Reed’s release and noted without elaboration that “the negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly.” The Russian foreign ministry described the exchange as the “result of a long negotiation process.”

Multiple other Americans still remain jailed in Russia, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan.

Mr. Reed, a former Marine from Texas, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison, though his family has maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and expressed concern about his declining health.

The U.S. agreed to return Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. after he was arrested in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to the U.S.

Russia had sought Mr. Yaroshenko’s return for years while also rejecting entreaties by high-level U.S. officials to release Mr. Reed, who was nearing his 1,000th day in custody and whose health had recently been worsening, according to his family.

A senior U.S. official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, described Mr. Reed’s case as one of “utmost priority” for the Biden administration, including because of his health, which his family has said included a tuberculosis diagnosis.

“It was a difficult decision but one that we thought was worth it,” the official said.

The two prisoners were swapped in a European country. Though officials would not say where the transfer took place, in the hours before it happened commercial flight trackers identified a plane belonging to Russia’s federal security service as flying to Ankara, Turkey. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons also updated its website overnight to reflect that Mr. Yaroshenko was no longer in custody.

Mr. Reed was en route back to the U.S., traveling with Roger Carstens, the U.S. government’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

The prisoner swap marks the highest-profile release during the Biden administration of an American deemed wrongly detained abroad and comes even as families of detainees who have met over the last year with administration officials had described them as cool to the idea of an exchange.

The U.S. government does not typically embrace such exchanges for fear that it might encourage foreign governments to take additional Americans as prisoners as a way to extract concessions and to avoid a potential false equivalency between an unjustly detained American – which U.S. officials believe Mr. Reed was – and a properly convicted criminal.

In this case, though, the U.S. official said the deal made sense in part because Mr. Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his prison sentence, which has now been commuted.

The Reed family thanked Mr. Biden “for making the decision to bring Trevor home” as well as other administration officials and Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, whom the family said traveled to Moscow in the hours before the Ukraine war began in hopes of securing Mr. Reed’s release.

The Reed family had also been working with a consultant, Jonathan Franks, who has been involved in other recent high-profile releases, including the case of Michael White, a Navy veteran freed from Iran in 2020.

The release had no immediate impact on the cases of other Americans held by Russia. Those include Ms. Griner, who was detained in February after authorities said a search of her bag revealed a cannabis derivative, and Mr. Whelan, who is being held on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus.

U.S. officials have described Mr. Whelan as unjustly detained, and Mr. Biden said Wednesday that “we won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Russia releases US Marine vet Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2022/0427/Russia-releases-US-Marine-vet-Trevor-Reed-in-prisoner-exchange
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe