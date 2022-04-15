Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Why filing taxes might soon require facial recognition

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Ethan Miller works on his taxes at home in Silver Spring, Maryland, in January 2022.. The IRS has dropped mandatory facial recognition verfication to file personal taxes because of privacy concerns. But it remains an option for those taxpayers who consider it a security measure.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )

Facial recognition identification verification technology can potentially protect government resources and personal information.

But some cities have banned the technology, the IRS dropped a requirement to use it to access individual tax accounts, and a congressional committee is investigating the IRS facial recognition contractor over concerns about privacy, security, and the technology’s potential to discriminate.

Why We Wrote This

The IRS was pressured to drop its plan to use facial recognition for tax identification this year. Experts say the technology is the future of security. But first, society must reconcile the promise and peril – protection vs. privacy – of it.

Use of the facial recognition technology is now optional for taxpayers.   

A handful of agencies use facial recognition to control building access. Agencies like the Department of Homeland Security use the technology for domestic law enforcement, including for leads in criminal investigations, and border security. Beyond the IRS, some federal agencies are moving ahead with facial recognition technology and 10 plan to expand its use by 2023.  

“Ten years from now, we’ll look back on this problem and say, ‘Well, that was the beginning when people were nervous,’” says John Koskinen, a former IRS commissioner and current board member at the National Academy of Public Administration. “The purpose of all this is to protect [people] and protect their data.” 

Washington

The Internal Revenue Service dropped a requirement for taxpayers to use facial recognition identification verification when it met bipartisan opposition in Congress earlier this year. And on April 14, a congressional committee opened an investigation into a facial recognition identity verification company over concerns about privacy, security, and the technology’s potential to discriminate.

Federal agencies have expanded, or have had plans to expand, use of the technology by 2023.  

What problem is facial recognition trying to solve?

Why We Wrote This

The IRS was pressured to drop its plan to use facial recognition for tax identification this year. Experts say the technology is the future of security. But first, society must reconcile the promise and peril – protection vs. privacy – of it.

The IRS, which will still offer biometric recognition as a taxpayer option, hopes to reduce fraud.

“A significant challenge over time for the IRS has been the problem of stolen identities and then refund fraud,” says John Koskinen, former IRS commissioner. When he began as head of the IRS in 2013, he says, over $5 billion a year went to criminals.

Last year, the IRS contracted with the private digital identity verification company ID.me to use facial recognition screening for taxpayers who wished to access their historical tax documents online. The company also is used by the federal government for unemployment assistance. Comparing a user-uploaded “video selfie” to government records like a driver’s license, the company’s software is intended to automate identity verification and ferret out fraud.

ID.me is used by at least 27 states and multiple federal agencies, but concerns over privacy and data security caused the IRS to drop the service in February.  No federal law regulating how facial recognition data can be used or shared.

How does it work?

Facial recognition uses algorithms to make comparisons and find matches. Those algorithms can be classified into two types: one-to-many and one-to-one. One-to-many matching compares a photo against a gallery of stored photos while one-to-one matching evaluates an image against another to verify a person’s identity.

A handful of agencies use facial recognition to control building access. Other agencies like the Department of Homeland Security use the technology for domestic law enforcement, including for leads in criminal investigations, and border security.

A mistake in one-to-one may allow access to impostors while a wrong one-to-many match could lead to false accusation.

Steven Senne/AP/File
Joy Buolamwini, a facial recognition researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, fielded questions from reporters in February 2019. Her research uncovered racial and gender bias in facial analysis tools sold by companies such as Amazon that have a hard time recognizing certain faces, especially darker-skinned women.

Is the tech equitable?                                         

Depending on the data the algorithm focuses on, the software can be less accurate for women and those with darker skin, says Ashley Johnson, senior policy analyst at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

While an error in certain applications of facial recognition like accessing one’s records could be a hassle, mistakes in other applications such as law enforcement could have deleterious effects.

Artificial intelligence researchers argued that, because of gender and skin-tone bias, Amazon’s facial recognition software shouldn’t be sold to law enforcement. The company placed a moratorium on police use of the technology in 2020. Cities, including Boston and San Francisco, have banned facial recognition.

Meanwhile, China reportedly uses the technology, reportedly to track its Uyghur population.

“If [the United States] just bans facial recognition technology outright, instead of creating rules for how it should be used, then the U.S. is ending up in a world where China is setting the example of how to use facial recognition technology, and setting a very bad example,” Ms. Johnson says.

But the country of origin of facial recognition software is no guarantor of fairness or freedom. The New York-based company Clearview AI, used by 10 federal agencies, has an “index of faces” with billions of photos collected across the internet and social media sites. Such wide-scale collection represents an attack on Fourth Amendment privacy considerations, says Nathan Sheard, deputy managing director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. 

Adoption of facial recognition across government is not a foregone conclusion, says Mr. Sheard, who points to legislative opposition to facial recognition, especially to its law enforcement uses.

What are potential benefits?

Former IRS Commissioner Koskinen sees the technology as a tool that can potentially protect government resources and personal information.

“Ten years from now, we’ll look back on this problem and say, ‘Well, that was the beginning when people were nervous,’” says Mr. Koskinen, now a board member at the National Academy of Public Administration. “The purpose of all this is to protect [people] and protect their data.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why filing taxes might soon require facial recognition
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2022/0415/Why-filing-taxes-might-soon-require-facial-recognition
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe