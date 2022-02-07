Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Who gets to be heard? Spotify weighs in on Joe Rogan debate.

As musicians ask Spotify to remove their music in protest of Joe Rogan’s podcast, criticized for including racial slurs and promoting vaccine skepticism, the streaming platform is holding firm. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek says canceling certain voices is not the answer.  

Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency/AP
Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek poses for a photo in Stockholm, Sweden, June 18, 2009. Mr. Ek wrote in a note to employees on Feb. 6, 2022, that while he condemned podcaster Joe Rogan's use of racist language, “I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

  • By Tom Krisher and Lindsey Bahr Associated Press

Joe Rogan has put Spotify in a tough spot, but the streaming giant is not ready to part ways with the popular podcast host despite intense criticism over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and use of racial slurs.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek also said in a message to employees Sunday that Mr. Rogan’s racist language was “incredibly hurtful” and that the host was behind the removal of dozens of episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Mr. Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

The letter is the clearest indication yet of where Spotify stands on Mr. Rogan’s fate with the company as some musicians, including Neil Young and India.Arie, have pulled their work from the streaming service in protest and others could follow. Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host Mr. Rogan’s podcast, which now threatens the bottom line but is also a key part of the company’s strategy to be a one-stop shop for audio.

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress,” Mr. Ek wrote.

He said he was “deeply sorry” for the impact the controversy was having on Spotify’s employees. Mr. Rogan apologized Saturday for his use of the N-word on some past episodes.

Spotify’s move likely won’t sit well with one side of an increasingly polarized country where there are heightened sensitivities on race and vaccine misinformation, experts say.

“If Spotify says, ‘We can’t drop him. He has the right to say what he wants,’ that continues on the line where there is this implicit support to say racist things on these platforms,” Adia Harvey Wingfield, a sociology professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said before Mr. Ek’s letter was released.

The streaming site also has to decide whether offensive words are allowable elsewhere on its app, where songs with racist, homophobic, and anti-immigrant messages are available, said John Wihbey, a Northeastern University professor and specialist in emerging technologies.

“There’s some real self-examination to be doing beyond Joe,” Professor Wihbey said Sunday. “This is a big moment of reckoning for entertainment and streaming platforms to see where the window is, what’s over the line.”

In his letter, Mr. Ek announced an investment of $100 million to license, develop, and market “music and audio content from historically marginalized groups,” without giving more details.

Mr. Rogan’s public troubles started on Jan. 24 when Mr. Young asked to have his music removed over concerns Mr. Rogan was promoting skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccines. Other artists followed suit, including Joni Mitchell and Roxane Gay.

Spotify said it would soon add a warning to all podcasts that discuss COVID-19, directing listeners to factual, up-to-date information from scientists and public health experts.

The scrutiny intensified when a video compilation emerged last week showing Mr. Rogan repeatedly using the N-word. Ms. Arie posted it on her Instagram account, using the hashtag #DeleteSpotify.

“They take this money that’s built from streaming, and they pay this guy $100 million, but they pay us like .003% of a penny,” the Grammy winner wrote. “I don’t want to generate money that pays that.”

Mr. Rogan apologized in an Instagram video Saturday, saying that the slurs were the “most regretful and shameful thing” he has ever had to address and that he hasn’t used the N-word in years.

Mr. Ek told The Wall Street Journal last week that he took responsibility for being “too slow to respond” to the criticism over vaccine misinformation. It took the company five days to respond publicly to Mr. Young.

“It’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Mr. Ek continued in a statement.

Mr. Rogan is an odd mix of shock jock and host who leads discussions of public policy, arts, and culture, Professor Wihbey said, describing his brand as conservative “bro America.”

His comments were clearly racist, Professor Wihbey said, but he hopes that Mr. Rogan will see this as a chance to substantively discuss race and vaccine issues in future episodes. His audience may not hear the discussions otherwise, Professor Wihbey said.

“I do think that assembling this kind of audience is important,” he said. “He can say things that I think can move the needle.”

Dr. Wingfield said the controversy could be positive if it starts a shift to discussions of racial stereotypes.

“I think that if Joe Rogan kind of learns from this experience and becomes a driving voice for that conversation, that could be really valuable,” she said. “But I want to stress again that that’s a pretty big if, and I don’t know if it will come to that.”

Spotify reports having 406 million active monthly users, up nearly 20% from last year, and advertising has grown largely because of podcasts. Musicians still generate the bulk of Spotify’s profits, experts say. The company had 31% of the 524 million music streaming subscriptions worldwide in the second quarter of 2021, more than double that of second-place Apple Music, according to Midia Research.

Spotify Technology’s share price fell 0.5% early Monday in after-hours trading. It jumped 9.2% on Friday.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

