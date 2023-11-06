Skip to footer
Joy
The Home Forum

Please don’t buy my books

|
Linda Bleck
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )
  • By Bev Potter Contributor

Like everybody else in America, I was looking for a side hustle. I leafed idly through one of my four copies of “Infinite Jest,” and an idea slowly formed. I could sell all of the hundreds of books I’ve compulsively purchased over the years and never quite gotten around to. 

I started out strong, selling one copy of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower I: The Gunslinger.” I shipped it to Colorado – at a loss.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Joy

Sometimes the most mundane items carry the most precious memories. When she recognizes this, our writer learns to appreciate the gifts under her nose.

And even though I owned three copies of it, I felt ambivalent about letting it go. I loved the feel of the slick cardboard cover in my hands and the smell of the musty paper it was printed on. I loved the memories of where I was in my life when I first bought it at a mall bookstore.

The mall is gone. And now the book is.

But each book reminds me that authors live forever through their work. Each book, too, reminds me of a younger me, and I don’t want to let that younger me go.

So, please, whatever you do, don’t buy my books.

Like everybody else in America, I was looking for a side hustle. Something to make a few extra bucks so I can afford my favorite grande cappulatte Machu Picchu with xtra xpresso.

So I read all the clickbait articles about taking surveys (for pennies) or becoming a remote receptionist (too much work). I even briefly considered delivering pizza but realized I’d be fired after the first night for picking all the pepperoni off of customers’ pizzas and leaving just the naked dough.

I looked around my house for inspiration, peering over and around the piles of books tottering like enormous games of Jenga. “Maybe I can sell my clothes. Surely somebody would want the Size 6 Calvin Kleins I wore in high school. They’re vintage. I can’t get them past my knees.”

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Joy

Sometimes the most mundane items carry the most precious memories. When she recognizes this, our writer learns to appreciate the gifts under her nose.

I leafed idly through one of my four copies of “Infinite Jest” (which I’ve never read), and an idea slowly formed. I could sell books. My books. No, not books I’ve actually written, but all of the hundreds of books I’ve compulsively purchased over the years and never quite gotten around to. Like “Candide” and “The Gulag Archipelago,” both of which feel like homework. Or real page-turners like “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance,” which I presume is about mindfulness and small-engine repair, neither of which interests me.

I watched a YouTube video by somebody who was (allegedly) earning $3,000 a month selling books online. I was sold.

Since all roads lead to Amazon, I requested permission to join Amazon Marketplace. 

All I had to do now was choose which books to sell, post them to my account, ship them off to my millions of happy customers, and watch the money roll in.

I needed a system. Piles are, technically, a system. But I needed different piles. I needed “keep” and “sell” piles. 

I started out strong because I own three copies of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower I: The Gunslinger.” No, I don’t know why.

It was easy enough to post a copy to Amazon and follow it up with several other less-than-beloved books like Sir Thomas More’s “Utopia” and Gary Zukav’s “The Dancing Wu Li Masters.”

After a certain age, you forget about the person you used to be. Apparently, I was a person who thought deep thoughts and bought books like Gary Zukav’s “The Dancing Wu Li Masters.” 

Part of me wishes I was still that person. Someone with intellectual curiosity and without the fatal allure of the internet calling to me like the sirens of Homer’s “The Odyssey,” which I also haven’t read, but I think I’ve got a copy lying around somewhere and I know there are sirens in it and something about a sheep.

But I forgot about all that when I discovered that my copy of Steve Martin’s 1977 masterpiece “Cruel Shoes” is worth $35.

Should I hang onto it? Maybe I should hang onto it. It can only appreciate in value, right? What if Steve Martin dies? Well, not if, but at least before me. The price will go through the roof. My copy of “Cruel Shoes” will become memorabilia. And everybody knows memorabilia is worth more than ordinary stuff.

And what about all these other books I’ve never read? I should read them first, and then I’ll sell them.

A year has gone by. I’ve added a measly 10 books to the “sell” pile, and only after the kind of tortured internal debate usually reserved for buying a new home.

I sold one copy of “The Gunslinger” and shipped it to Colorado at a loss. 

And even though I owned three copies of “The Gunslinger,” I felt ambivalent about letting it go. It was a book, and I loved it. I loved the feel of the slick cardboard cover in my hands and the smell of the musty paper it was printed on. I loved the memories of where I was in my life when I first bought it at a mall bookstore.

The mall is gone. And now the book is.

But each book reminds me that authors live forever through their work. Each book, too, reminds me of a younger me, and I don’t want to let that younger me go.

So, please, whatever you do, don’t buy my books.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Please don’t buy my books
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2023/1106/Please-don-t-buy-my-books
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe