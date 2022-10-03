Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Karen Norris/Staff

Solving the mystery of Clayton’s toxic legacy

Our old neighbor seemed to delight in illegally dumping his used motor oil. But what is that tree that seems to be thriving in the contaminated soil? 

  • By Murr Brewster Contributor

Last winter, here in the Pacific Northwest, we got more rain than we’d dared to hope for. And then the winter rains gave way to spring rains, and summer showed up, more or less – at least the rain was warmer. Most of us, fresh off the horror of the 116-degree Fahrenheit heat dome last year, were fine with that. Once the sun actually made a sustained appearance, it was relatively well behaved.

Meanwhile, the garden had come alive. Things that struggled in last year’s heat and drought burgeoned. Included was one lovely little tree growing straight and tall in the center of one of our flower beds. It was amazingly vigorous and sailed above the shoulders of the rest of our perennials and shrubs. It was a clear success.

Problem: I had no idea what it was. I didn’t remember planting it. And – cue the ominous music – it was right in the middle of the Clayton Zone.

The Clayton Zone is the area of our garden in which nothing grows well, or for very long.

Occasionally something will take off and make us hopeful and proud, but just when we’re ready to put it in the “win” column, five years in, it will fade away like a morning dream, or an investment portfolio.

Ah, Clayton! Everyone should have a legacy: some mark of their having existed, something to remember them by. We do still remember our old neighbor Clayton from 40 years ago, and his legacy is this botanical graveyard that seems to spell doom for every hopeful sprout. 

In the Clayton Zone, seeds sour, vines wither, tubers turn to pudding. Clayton had a number of qualities, and a few of them must have been OK, although no one around here can recall one like that offhand.

“Bless his heart!” our nicest neighbor used to say, and then refrain from saying more. Right now the most charitable thing I can say about him is that he smiled while he poured his used motor oil under our hedge. His old car positively wept oil, and that one act evidently made him so happy. He got rid of his motor oil without having to pay the city to dispose of it, and our laurel hedge never seemed the worse for wear.

That’s because laurel has evolved to withstand fire, flood, nuclear winter, and, ultimately, Clayton. Our laurel hedge, however, was eventually no match for my husband, Dave; his 1969 International Harvester truck in first gear; and a sturdy chain. Dave managed to evict the hedge altogether 30 years ago, and what we have left is a lot more space for gardening and, apparently, a motor-oil aquifer.

The soil looks good. We’ve piled on the compost, and the tilth is stellar. But nothing is all that eager to grow there. If I were more of a grown-up, I’d have it tested. But I’m not sure I want to know. It’s a little handier to have Clayton to blame for our barren wasteland. 

Meanwhile, here is this mystery tree going gangbusters in the middle of it.

This should be good news. After all, this is an area of the garden not known for horticultural enthusiasm. We’ve considered importing invasive kudzu just to see some signs of life. It’s not like it would get out of hand. And here we finally have a real contender. If this thing has soared 5 feet in one springtime, it clearly has dreams of empire. Already it is throwing Godzilla’s shadow over the salvias. 

What is it? 

In my handy pack of useful young people, I count a niece who is an actual professor of botany. I brought her in for the identification.

“I have no idea,” she said promptly. “Maybe send me a picture once it leafs out a little more?”

Well, heck.

I sent a picture a few weeks later. The tree had gained girth – it might have been capable of being logged for fuel, or tapped for syrup.

“Clerodendrum,” she opined. “Smash a leaf. Does it smell like rancid peanut butter?”

By gum, it did. It is out of here. I know that tree: It’s rather attractive in several stages, but it’s nothing I want in the middle of my flower bed, however stunted. If we grow a tree that smells like rancid peanut butter, with side notes of Pennzoil, that’s more legacy than I really think Clayton should have.

Bless his heart.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Solving the mystery of Clayton’s toxic legacy
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2022/1003/Solving-the-mystery-of-Clayton-s-toxic-legacy
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe