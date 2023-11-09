Skip to footer
Compassion
Battered Marvel finds an unexpected champion in ‘Loki’

Gareth Gatrell/Marvel Studios
Tom Hiddleston (center front) stars as Thor's brother, the god of mischief, in the Marvel series "Loki," on Disney+. Season 2 characters feature (back row, from left to right) Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan).
It’s interesting to read about the Marvel franchise’s problems while watching the remarkable “Loki” – a Disney+ series about Thor’s brother, the god of mischief – which wraps up its second season today. Marvel initially turned the silver screen into a gold mine through character development and fan investment. “Loki” does the same. 

For all of the Avengers’ laser-blasting and shield-hurling, there was also the internal conflict between Captain America and Iron Man, friends who periodically became rivals. Their battles often became the moral heart of the franchise. “Loki” offers a similar dynamic.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Compassion

Superhero films are not pulling people in the way they once did. But one Marvel TV offering – about an anti-hero who forms bonds that transform him – illustrates the importance of relationship-building, our columnist writes.

Over the course of the first season, the titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston, creates a friendship with one of his minders at an entity that functions as the time police, the Time Variance Authority. He also connects with a female variant of himself, Sylvie, from another timeline. What emerges is a more nuanced view of “victor” and “villain.”

As the second season comes to a close, with the Time Variance Authority – and time itself – fracturing, Sylvie presses Loki about why he chooses to play the role of hero. His response? “I just want my friends back. I don’t want to be alone.”

Connection to characters like Loki and to his journey leads to why we watch these movies and shows in the first place – emotional payoff.

It’s easy to understand why Marvel might have once thought itself invincible on the silver screen. Beyond the pitch-perfect castings of Chris Evans as Captain America and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, the iconic comic book brand found remarkable success at the movies with “Black Panther” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Something happened after Evans and Downey’s Avengers swan song in the aptly-named “Endgame.” Marvel’s Phase 4 sought to tap lesser-known properties such as Ms. Marvel, about a Pakistani American teen, or reinterpret household names such as Thor and the Hulk. Drama behind the scenes and uncertainty with the pandemic stalled some of that. The latest big-screen offering, “The Marvels,” opening this weekend, may bring more ambivalence from fans. A recent report from Variety assessed the brand’s current situation in three words: “Crisis at Marvel.” 

It’s ironic to read about the franchise’s problems while watching the remarkable “Loki” – a Disney+ series about Thor’s brother, the ever-changing god of mischief – which wraps up its second season today. Marvel initially turned the silver screen into a gold mine through character development and fan investment. “Loki” does the same. 

For all of the Avengers’ laser-blasting and shield-hurling, there was also the internal conflict between Captain America and Iron Man, friends who periodically became rivals. Their battles often became the moral heart of the franchise. “Loki” offers a similar dynamic.

Over the course of the first season, the titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston, creates a connection with one of his minders, Mobius (Owen Wilson). We learn early on about Mobius’ employer, the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an entity that basically serves as the time police. The TVA is interested in pruning timelines that feature versions, or variants, of Loki – who in the past has had no difficulty thinking up ways to make the universe suffer. Besides his bond with Mobius, the god of mischief also develops a strained relationship with a female variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). What emerges is a more nuanced view of “victor” and “villain.”

Marvel Studios
Mobius (Owen Wilson, left) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) star in the second season of “Loki.” The friendship between the characters is at the heart of the series.

As the second season comes to a close, with the TVA – and time itself – fracturing in the penultimate episode, Sylvie presses Loki about why he chooses to play the role of hero. His response? “I just want my friends back. I don’t want to be alone.”

I teared up at the end of the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie – not because of Rocket Raccoon or Star-Lord. It was because of a fatherly gesture made by Drax, played by Dave Bautista. Essentially, over the course of three movies, the character went from “destroyer” to dad.

The individual failures of Loki have yielded a similarly dynamic character. And Hiddleston’s run as Loki has placed him in the Marvel air reserved for the likes of Evans, Downey, and the late Chadwick Boseman, forever the Black Panther. Connection to these characters and their journeys leads to why we watch these movies and shows in the first place – emotional payoff.

Even with Marvel’s recommitment to compassion in the midst of conflict, the brand isn’t entirely in the clear. The first season of “Loki” ended with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) – an iteration of Kang from the comics – stealing not only the show, but also quite possibly the multiverse. Majors is set to stand trial for misdemeanor assault and harassment charges in November. The Variety report also revealed considerations for Majors’ character to be replaced with an iconic Marvel foe – Dr. Doom.

Whichever way Marvel decides to move, it should do so in a way that considers not just the value of money, but also the value of time, especially as it relates to creativity and storytelling. What makes “Loki” so good – and made Marvel so great – is vision and attention to detail. At the height of its powers, Marvel seamlessly added characters into the uncertainty of tomorrow. Boseman’s first appearance as the Black Panther in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” comes to mind here. While Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan might not get a stand alone movie, his supplementary role in “Loki” as author and inventor Ouroboros adds value to the fundamental relationships already at play. 

It was long thought that all Marvel executives had to do to build a successful project was to throw money at it. Clearly, that’s been proven false. The brand is made of stronger fabric, specifically the ties that bind the characters. Marvel, like “Loki,” is burdened with glorious purpose. 

