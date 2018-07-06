What are you watching? Readers choose their favorite sitcoms

My favorite sitcoms are Cheers, which ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993; M.A.S.H., which ran on CBS from 1972 to 1983; I Love Lucy, which aired on CBS from 1951 to 1957; The Big Bang Theory, which is currently airing on CBS; and All in the Family, which ran on CBS from 1971 to 1979. I love the fully developed casts and characters of these shows, including the “oddballs” who might not have made it onto other shows. It makes them more realistic. Not to mention the brilliant writing for all of them.

– Julie Meister, Columbus, Ohio

'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' Courtesy of PBS | Caption

I always loved Frasier, which ran on NBC from 1993 to 2004, but I’ve found The Bob Newhart Show, which ran on CBS from 1972 to 1978, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which aired on CBS from 1970 to 1977, on the Decades channel. These were great shows!

– Jennifer Otten Schmeiser, Evanston, Ill.

Northern Exposure, which ran on CBS from 1990 to 1995, captured the ludicrousness of life and flashes of magic along the way. – Brian Brus, Oklahoma City

My favorite sitcom is WKRP in Cincinnati, which was on CBS from 1978 to 1982. It made fun of almost every stereotype with love and kindness. Good music and lots of laughter.

– Valerie Doty, McKinney, Texas

My favorite sitcom is Frasier, because I believe that beneath the farcical elements and dated writing lies a heart-wrenching story of a man trying to reconnect with his brother and father – a man who desperately wants happiness but undercuts himself at every turn. It has some (admittedly undeserved) tender moments, but I love it.

Follow Stories Like This Get the Monitor stories you care about delivered to your inbox.

– Michael Lahanas, Dayton, Ohio

'M.A.S.H.' AP/FILE | Caption

My favorite sitcom is M.A.S.H. I grew up watching it. It formed some of my earliest ethical ideas and concepts. The balance between the serious and comedic always seems true and honest, given the setting. I had the privilege of meeting Alan Alda dressed as Hawkeye. Talking to him is one of my life’s highlights.

– Owen Applequist, Vista, Calif.