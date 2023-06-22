From ‘The Flash,’ reflections on the past, the future, and ourselves

“The Flash” movie, which is in theaters now, draws considerably from a 2013 Detective Comics (DC) animated film titled “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.” It’s one of my favorite animated films and centers on a crucial decision from the scarlet speedster that affects the rest of the Justice League, including household names such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Much like the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents led to the turn of events which birthed Batman, the death of Barry Allen’s mother, along with a mix of natural and chemical anomalies, created The Flash.

Barry’s decision to save his mother in the animated film – and the alternate reality it creates – explores a dynamic that we mere mortals also deal with: the hero complex. What would you do if you had the power to change something in your life, or more importantly, bring someone back?

Barry, brother, I’ve been there.

Superhero movies and video games remind me of my brother, James, who passed away in September of 2021. He would have loved this summer stretch of movies, which included a classic Spider-Man tale and his beloved Transformers. One of the various tokens that I keep on my person to remember my brother is a Transformer keychain with the letter “J.”

Much like the tagline for the sentient robots, the pain of losing a loved one is “more than meets the eye.” My brother and I shared more than comic books and video game controllers. We shared a bedroom, dreams, and the wispy promises of old age. Even though he passed away from an accumulation of medical ailments, I have questioned myself and wondered if I might have done more to save my brother’s life. Call it the burden of being a big brother, I suppose.

We deal with paradoxes all of the time, second-guessing decisions both big and small. Begrudgingly, I don’t have the power to zoom back in time like Barry Allen. With that said, you and I have a pretty significant gift nonetheless – the ability to change ourselves.

That transformation can feel as fleeting as life itself. The past is already gone and transitions can happen whether we interject urgency or not. My brother’s passing has been a reminder to be resolute without being rigid, and as UCLA’s famous basketball coach John Wooden put it, to “be quick, but don’t hurry.”

The past as a guide reminds me of Michael Keaton’s reprisal of Batman in “The Flash” – which was refreshing. Even though it’s been decades since he played the Caped Crusader, he donned the ol’ cape and cowl as if it was second nature. When it comes to superhero movies, some actors just have it, which Mr. Keaton proved after he played Spider-Man’s nemesis the Vulture back in 2017.

Mr. Keaton, both the hero and the villain, fittingly spoke about balance recently with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m a cake-and-eat-it-too guy. I want it all. I want to live a normal life, but then I want to work,” he said. “In terms of the opportunities to play everything, yeah, I created it. I did, and I’m proud of the fact that I rode it out and said no to things.”

When we question our past, it makes the future just as unsure. We can’t change the past, but we can be more decisive about the future. That type of freedom is a superpower.