'Pick of the Litter' avoids specifics but is fairly enjoyable

I’ve always wondered how guide dogs are trained and, now that I’ve seen the documentary “Pick of the Litter,” I’m still not quite sure. As deficient as it is in specifics, it’s fairly enjoyable anyway.

Directed by Dana Nachman and Don Hardy Jr., the film follows five Labrador siblings born into a litter for special training for the Guide Dogs for the Blind organization. It’s the “P” litter, so the pups are named Potomac, Patriot, Primrose, Poppet, and Phil. Not all of them make it through the two-year regimen – at least one is adopted by a training family, another becomes a “breeder,” and some are dropped from the program, or as this procedure is euphemistically called, they are “career changed.” The best part of the movie is when the few who make it through are introduced to their new owners. It’s love at first touch. Grade: B- (This movie is not rated.)