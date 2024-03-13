Welcome to Luna Luna, the carnival that time forgot

Whimsy is everywhere at Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy.

The fact that so many of this art carnival’s “rides” are only for gazing upon hardly lessens the joy.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Joy Amusement parks offer an escape from the doldrums of everyday life. But rather than thrills, this art carnival peddles whimsy and joy.

“You just smile,” says Gina Gallo, an animated-film producer visiting the exhibit. “It’s eye candy for the soul.”

The fanciful pieces, on display this spring in Los Angeles, have roots in Hamburg, Germany, where Austrian multimedia artist André Heller in the 1980s summoned a who’s who of visionaries to think up rides, music, and immersive experiences for an amusement park. Salvador Dalí added a domed, mirrored room; David Hockney created his version of a forest; Jean-Michel Basquiat dreamed up a Ferris wheel.

After its Hamburg run, the park was packed up and put away in storage, where it languished for decades. Rapper Drake helped revive it with a $100 million investment from his entertainment company. Every detail of every structure invites discovery by the exhibit’s visitors even if no one can climb aboard.

“It’s magical,” Mimi Maynard says.

