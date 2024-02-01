Perks and perils of being married to a photographer

Perhaps it’s not obvious, but my marriage to The Photographer involves occupational hazard. The occupation being hers. The hazard(s) being mine.

You might be hiking the coast of Kauai, say, when suddenly she indicates that it would be useful for you to stand across the way (she is pointing) on that promontory of crumbling lava above pounding surf. The waves, you observe, routinely shatter up and over said promontory.

Why We Wrote This Sometimes a vacation is just a vacation. Unless your traveling partner is The Photographer. Then it’s a work of art waiting to happen – if you’re game to play along.

“I’ll get soaked,” you say.

“You’ll dry,” says The Photographer.

So you go. Of course you go.

Because a little stage-managed derring-do is no price at all for access to something priceless: a new way of looking. Of noticing. Of seeing things and people and places and light – and out of them making compositions that wordlessly speak. The way The Photographer does.

Expand this story to experience the full photo essay, as The Photographer intended.