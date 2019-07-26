Menu
Top Picks: Sports news sites, Rewinder, and more

The Athletic has quickly become one of the best spots for online sports news. And if you're interested in sports analysis, check out Rewinder.

Steven Branscombe/USA Today Sports
Vanderbilt baseball players celebrate after scoring a run during the 2019 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska on June 26. Our staff writer shares the scoop on ways to get your sports news fix.

Bookmark this: The Athletic

An upstart, subscription-based sports website, The Athletic has hired some of the most talented sports writers from across the United States. The three-year-old site has rapidly emerged as a top stop for daily news about college and professional sports. In April, it added podcasts, and now has more than 30 to choose from. Subscribers can tune in weekly to topics ranging from hockey to fantasy baseball. (The Athletic)

Watch it all again with Rewinder

Rewinder’s hosts use videos to break down iconic sporting events, such as Michael Jordan’s 1998 championship-winning shot over the Utah Jazz. The segments are typically about 10 minutes long and have a tendency to focus heavily on the sport, rather than take a broader view of the world. Rewinder examines not only particular events, but also the year leading up to them. It is available for free on YouTube from SB Nation videos. (Rewinder)

Podcast choice: “Throwback”

For sports fans looking for a podcast series, “Throwback” from Sports Illustrated may be enticing. The podcast looks back at important sports events, such as the 1991 Women’s World Cup, and examines why and how events happened. Not only does it covers sports, but it also looks at current events and policies – like Title IX, a federal law dealing with gender discrimination in education – that influenced sporting triumphs. “Throwback” is available for free on Apple Podcasts, or through a subscription on Stitcher or Spotify. (Sports Illustrated)

