Top Picks: 'Boundaries,' 'Part-Time Genius' podcast

Family ‘boundaries’

The movie Boundaries stars Vera Farmiga as single mom Laura Jaconi, who hits the road with her always-scheming father, Jack (Christopher Plummer), and her son, Henry (Lewis MacDougall), in order to bring Jack to live with her sister (Kristen Schaal) in California. “Boundaries” is available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes that “Plummer is amazing. Jack may be jaunty, but Plummer locates the man’s frostbitten heart.”

Hint of genius

Fun facts galore are found during an episode of the Part-Time Genius podcast from HowStuffWorks. Hosts Will Pearson and Mangesh Hattikudur explore various intriguing topics during each episode, with guests and humor. A recent episode about apple picking is sure to get you in the fall mood. You can find it at www.parttimegenius.show.

AP

Parrots in Florida

After hurricane Andrew in 1992, conservationist Daria Feinstein and her daughter heard a wild macaw and went to find the bird. Feinstein took the bird in and now has six in her home. However, wild parrots are vanishing in Miami because of poaching. You can find Feinstein’s story and learn about the danger wild parrots are in in a National Geographic video: http://bit.ly/wildparrotsvideo.

Christian Baumeister Antisana in Ecuador

Exploring the Andes

Learn more about the world’s longest above-water mountain chain by watching The Wild Andes, which debuts on the Smithsonian Channel on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. The show details how the mountain chain formed, including how the mountains keep changing today, and the animals that live on it now.

Dancing in Paris

Legendary dancers Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron starred in the classic movie musical An American in Paris, and the story came to Broadway in 2015, along with some breathtaking choreography. PBS is now broadcasting the production, featuring original Broadway stars Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope (both nominated for Tony Awards for their performances, along with the show itself in the “best musical” category and director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon). Take a trip to Paris on Nov. 2 at 9 p.m.