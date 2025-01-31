Kenyan troupe moves to a jubilant beat, welcoming dancers with disabilities
| Nairobi, Kenya
Dancing was once shameful for Pamela Achieng. She felt shy doing it, and embarrassed about her body.
Now Ms. Achieng, who contracted polio as a child in remote western Kenya, is a performer with Dance Into Space (DIS). The contemporary troupe features dancers with disabilities and those without.
“DIS was the first time I worked together with men, which I found hard at first, but now I love,” Ms. Achieng says. “Now I can work together with my team very freely.”
Why We Wrote This
People with disabilities can feel ashamed or too shy to dance. One contemporary troupe is transcending stigma and finding joy.
DIS members regularly perform in venues throughout Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, to help expose the urban public to the troupe’s inclusive vision of dance. They also perform at open-air markets and other unconventional spaces along the shores of Lake Victoria in western Siaya County – a region that DIS founder Matthew Ondiege describes as a “melting pot of nature and creativity.” He adds that while Kenyans as a whole are becoming more accepting of disabled performers, social barriers persist.
Walter Akama, a dancer with albinism, has found his condition to be taboo in Kenyan society. In one rehearsal, two fellow dancers carry Mr. Akama as they reenact the common African myth that washing an albino person will restore their melanin.
Mr. Akama says it took only a couple of weeks for him to feel that he fits in with the DIS troupe. “There’s nothing for me to fear here,” he says. “My team is like my family.”
For more visual storytelling that captures communities, traditions, and cultures around the globe, visit The World in Pictures.