Skip to footer

The last of Estonia’s master canoe-makers are still carving their niche

|
Avedis Hadjian
A HOLLOWED TRADITION: Mr. Ruukel works on his latest canoe outside his barn in Tohera.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Avedis Hadjian Contributor

| Tohera, Estonia

Aivar Ruukel is one of the last five masters in Estonia who make the Baltic country’s traditional dugout canoe, known as a haabjas. Until the 1960s, it was the conventional means of transportation in the Soomaa, or “land of bogs,” region during the spring floods, locally called the fifth season.

Mr. Ruukel and Priit-Kalev Parts, another haabjas maker, are the most vocal advocates for preserving the tradition, which is threatened by the making of fiberglass or other modern – often motorized – boats.

Why We Wrote This

Estonia’s traditional dugout canoe was a necessary means of transportation in the past. Now it has become an endangered identity marker for the country.

Both Mr. Ruukel and Mr. Parts learned their craft from older masters in the early 1990s, shortly after Estonia gained its independence from the Soviet Union, and are now trying to engage the new generation, training young apprentices in haabjas building. A skillful wielding of the axe to hollow out the tree is only part of the required expertise and techniques, which also involve expanding the trunk by filling it with water and then hanging it above a carefully controlled fire.

Expand the full story to see the photo essay.

On a gray morning, Aivar Ruukel is scouting for the ideal aspen in the Soomaa, a vast wilderness area in southwestern Estonia. The aspen is the preferred tree for making a haabjas, or traditional dugout canoe – an art that is now endangered.

“The ideal tree should have the shape of a pencil, but every tree is perfect in its own way,” even if only a few can be used to build the boat, says Mr. Ruukel.

Some of the trees are covered with black canker, a fungal infection. “You can’t make a haabjas out of them, but they are used by woodpeckers to make their nests, so they serve a higher purpose,” he says.

Why We Wrote This

Estonia’s traditional dugout canoe was a necessary means of transportation in the past. Now it has become an endangered identity marker for the country.

Mr. Ruukel is one of the last five masters in the Baltic country who make the canoes. Until the 1960s, it was the conventional means of transportation in the Soomaa, or “land of bogs,” region during the spring floods, locally known as the fifth season. Mr. Ruukel and Priit-Kalev Parts, another haabjas maker, are the most vocal advocates for preserving the tradition, which is threatened by the making of fiberglass or other modern – often motorized – boats.

Both Mr. Ruukel and Mr. Parts learned their craft from older masters in the early 1990s, shortly after Estonia gained its independence from the Soviet Union, and are now trying to engage the new generation, training young apprentices in haabjas building. A skillful wielding of the axe to hollow out the tree is only part of the required expertise and techniques, which also involve expanding the trunk by filling it with water and then hanging it above a carefully controlled fire.

What was a necessary means of transportation in the past has now become an Estonian identity marker. In 2021, haabjas building was inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Avedis Hadjian
WHICH WOOD WOULD WORK? Aivar Ruukel searches in the Soomaa forest in southwestern Estonia for aspen trees suitable for making canoes.
Avedis Hadjian
LOGGING IN: Priit-Kalev Parts, a maker of dugout canoes, chops wood on his farm in Aimla, Estonia.
Avedis Hadjian
DOG DAYS: Pitsu, the family pet, is pictured after getting off a canoe following an excursion with Mr. Ruukel on the Pärnu River.
Avedis Hadjian
IN “THE LAND OF BOGS”: Mr. Ruukel (left) and Jari Hyvönen, his brother-in-law visiting from Finland, paddle in canoes on the Pärnu River.

For more visual storytelling that captures communities, traditions, and cultures around the globe, visit The World in Pictures.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The last of Estonia’s master canoe-makers are still carving their niche
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2025/0109/estonia-haabjas-canoe-craftsmen
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe