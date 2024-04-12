Skip to footer

Bird migration to Kashmir Valley brings a wonderland of wings

Umer Asif
Migratory birds fly in Hokersar, Kashmir’s second-largest wetland reserve. It is spread over 8 square miles on the outskirts of Srinagar.
This past winter, more than 1 million migratory birds flocked to the Kashmir Valley. Their primary destination: Hokersar, the region’s second-largest wetland reserve, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Over the years, more than 90 species of birds have made the trek to breed and feed at this crucial wintering ground, which is surrounded by freshwater marshes. The birds have taken flight from as far away as Siberia, China, and Eastern Europe. They include mallards, common teals, bitterns, graylag geese, pintails, shovelers, tufted ducks, and cormorants.

Nascent bird-watching clubs and bird-enthusiast tourists took note of the feathered friends, some of which are rare to Hokersar. In 2022, birder Reyan Sofi spotted and photographed a female common goldeneye. It was the first definitive record of the medium-sized duck landing in Kashmir since the turn of the 20th century.

Wetland officials were buoyed by the birds’ lofty numbers amid a long dry spell in the region. “Last year we recorded over 1.3 million birds arriving in Kashmir,” warden Ifshan Dewan says. This winter’s parched conditions were a concern, he adds, but didn't much affect the winged turnout. 

Umer Asif
Employees of Kashmir’s wildlife department tour the Hokersar wetland reserve by boat to feed birds and stop potential poachers.
Umer Asif
The common teal is one of more than 90 species of birds that have come to breed and feed in Kashmir over the years.
Umer Asif
Reyan Sofi is in a bird-watching group. In 2022, he photographed a female common goldeneye, which hadn’t been sighted in Kashmir since 1907.

Umer Asif
Shoveler and pintail ducks frolic in the Hokersar wetland. More than 1 million birds have flocked this winter to Kashmir.

