This Vermont ice swimming festival is only for the brrr-ave

At the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival, the thrill is in the chill.

Sporting funky hats, the swimmers shriek and cheer as they wind through a narrow pool cut from 12-inch-thick lake ice.

Why We Wrote This Outdoor swimming isn’t only a summer sport. Hardy souls at the Memphremagog festival can take the plunge in ice-cold water just for the thrill of it.

When the swimmers reach the end, bundled-up volunteers on the sidelines help them climb back onto the frozen surface, wrap them in coats, and lead them to dry land.

The idea started 10 years ago as a less-than-serious Facebook post, says Phil White, a self-described “water rat” who founded this festival at Lake Memphremagog, which stretches from northern Vermont into Quebec.

He already had organized a summer swim competition each July on the glacial lake and knew many open-water swimmers. To his surprise, 41 swimmers turned out for the festival that first winter. This year, about 175 took the plunge.

Darcie Rivard, whose two teenage daughters competed at the festival, says that among ice swimmers, “if you have a dream, you can probably find someone to help you chase it.”

