Skip to footer
Community
Culture

In Pictures: Nunavut villagers find home in a stark land

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A woman wears her blue-dyed, fox fur-lined hood at a community gathering June 21, in Taloyoak, Nunavut.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )

| TALOYOAK, NUNAVUT

When we arrived in Taloyoak in the Arctic, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer told us he’s been based in almost all of the communities of Nunavut, Canada’s newest territory. And he didn’t hesitate at all to tell us Taloyoak was the nicest. 

What that really meant was revealed over the next several days. We were invited to a community cookout. And when we were out on the land, we bore witness to that kindness. Every move made, every decision taken, was one based on the best for the whole. 

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Community

Life in the Canadian Arctic is decidedly hard. But our reporting team found that it is made easier by the spirit of community and shared purpose embraced by Indigenous villagers.

Harsh climates create a need for community for survival. As a visitor to this village, I was privileged to experience it.

Expand this story to view the full photo essay.

When we arrived in Taloyoak in the Arctic, the northernmost community in mainland Canada, it was obvious that photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman and I were outsiders. It’s a tiny town where, in the summer, you get around on foot or by all-terrain vehicle, so we stood out as we went back and forth to interviews. 

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer approached us the first morning on our way to the hunters and trappers association, whose work we are featuring as part of our Climate Generation series. Mark Flannagan, the officer, told us he’s been based in almost all of the communities of Nunavut, Canada’s newest territory, and he didn’t hesitate at all to tell us Taloyoak was the nicest. 

What that really meant was revealed over the next several days. On National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, we were invited to a community cookout. As we arrived, two local hunters pulled up with the caribou they shot the night before, tied to the back of their ATV. They weren’t sharing the meat just because it was a special occasion – the Inuit hunters always share what they harvest. It’s all kept in a giant walk-in community freezer and handed out to those in need. 

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Community

Life in the Canadian Arctic is decidedly hard. But our reporting team found that it is made easier by the spirit of community and shared purpose embraced by Indigenous villagers.

A big part of the afternoon was a game for the community elders, where shovel handles were turned into golf clubs and the players took turns trying to hit a target – at least those who could stop laughing at their faulty attempts. Elders here are fiercely loved, cared for, and listened to. 

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Village elders play a game with shovel handles used as a golf clubs on Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21. They try to hit a target with the golf ball to win a prize.

Beyond this event, it was at times hard to get a sense of community here because at the summer solstice, the sun never goes down. That means the community is out on the land, fishing and hunting at midnight, and heading home at 9 a.m. to sleep during the day. 

But when we were out on the land with the Indigenous Guardians, conservationist hunters who are at the centerpiece of our project story, we bore witness to that kindness, where every move made, every decision taken, was one based on the best for the whole. 

At one point, we were out on the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean, and someone – no one ever pointed a finger – forgot some essential equipment, so two had to return for it, creating a 90-minute delay. There was no anger. In fact, no one seemed to react (except me, inwardly!). I had read a bit about Inuit parenting before arriving here – about how their society doesn’t condone yelling at children. I thought about it then. 

Harsh climates create a need for community for survival. As a visitor to this village, I was privileged to experience it.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A natural rock formation stands out on the stark landscape that is more home to the Inuit people than their houses are.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Tanis Qammukkaq ice fishes on a lake. Being on the land to hunt and fish is important to the community and a key part of their tradition.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Early in the morning, Joan Ullikatalik carries her youngest child on her back after a night of fishing. In the summer, there are 24 hours of daylight.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A member of the Inuit community walks by colorful homes. This Inuit village of about 1,100 people is the northernmost community in mainland Canada.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A fisher carries his catch. People here live off the land – hunting and fishing – often sharing their food with others in the community.
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Pictures: Nunavut villagers find home in a stark land
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2023/1218/In-Pictures-Nunavut-villagers-find-home-in-a-stark-land
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe