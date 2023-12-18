In Pictures: Nunavut villagers find home in a stark land

Harsh climates create a need for community for survival. As a visitor to this village, I was privileged to experience it.

What that really meant was revealed over the next several days. We were invited to a community cookout. And when we were out on the land, we bore witness to that kindness. Every move made, every decision taken, was one based on the best for the whole.

When we arrived in Taloyoak in the Arctic, the northernmost community in mainland Canada, it was obvious that photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman and I were outsiders. It’s a tiny town where, in the summer, you get around on foot or by all-terrain vehicle, so we stood out as we went back and forth to interviews.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer approached us the first morning on our way to the hunters and trappers association, whose work we are featuring as part of our Climate Generation series. Mark Flannagan, the officer, told us he’s been based in almost all of the communities of Nunavut, Canada’s newest territory, and he didn’t hesitate at all to tell us Taloyoak was the nicest.

What that really meant was revealed over the next several days. On National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, we were invited to a community cookout. As we arrived, two local hunters pulled up with the caribou they shot the night before, tied to the back of their ATV. They weren’t sharing the meat just because it was a special occasion – the Inuit hunters always share what they harvest. It’s all kept in a giant walk-in community freezer and handed out to those in need.

A big part of the afternoon was a game for the community elders, where shovel handles were turned into golf clubs and the players took turns trying to hit a target – at least those who could stop laughing at their faulty attempts. Elders here are fiercely loved, cared for, and listened to.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff View caption Hide caption Village elders play a game with shovel handles used as a golf clubs on Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21. They try to hit a target with the golf ball to win a prize.

Beyond this event, it was at times hard to get a sense of community here because at the summer solstice, the sun never goes down. That means the community is out on the land, fishing and hunting at midnight, and heading home at 9 a.m. to sleep during the day.

But when we were out on the land with the Indigenous Guardians, conservationist hunters who are at the centerpiece of our project story, we bore witness to that kindness, where every move made, every decision taken, was one based on the best for the whole.

At one point, we were out on the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean, and someone – no one ever pointed a finger – forgot some essential equipment, so two had to return for it, creating a 90-minute delay. There was no anger. In fact, no one seemed to react (except me, inwardly!). I had read a bit about Inuit parenting before arriving here – about how their society doesn’t condone yelling at children. I thought about it then.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff View caption Hide caption A natural rock formation stands out on the stark landscape that is more home to the Inuit people than their houses are.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff View caption Hide caption Tanis Qammukkaq ice fishes on a lake. Being on the land to hunt and fish is important to the community and a key part of their tradition.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff View caption Hide caption Early in the morning, Joan Ullikatalik carries her youngest child on her back after a night of fishing. In the summer, there are 24 hours of daylight.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff View caption Hide caption A member of the Inuit community walks by colorful homes. This Inuit village of about 1,100 people is the northernmost community in mainland Canada.