Three musician-hosted podcasts you need to listen to

What does a rock ’n’ roll lifestyle look like for musicians who are also mothers? In her podcast “Midnight Lightning,” songwriter Laura Veirs interviews artists such as Rosanne Cash, Kristin Hersh, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Corin Tucker about how they go from changing chords to changing diapers. Ms. Veirs, who has two children, explores philosophies of parenting, how children inspire creativity, and why it’s OK for working moms to serve cereal for dinner once in a while.

Joseph Arthur may be the best interviewer of celebrities since Howard Stern. The songwriter’s new podcast, “Come to Where I’m From,” features lengthy, free-form conversations with fellow creative types. The podcast is about anything and everything. Marc Cohn talks about how Steven Pressfield’s book “The War of Art” helped him overcome resistance to writing new songs. And early #MeToo whistleblower Rosanna Arquette gets candid about Harvey Weinstein, and she also sings with Mr. Arthur.

Feist has produced a novel companion piece to her album “Pleasure.” Her podcast “Pleasure Studies” tackles themes related to each of its songs. In the episode “The Wind,” a sailor, a Native American, and a storm hunter talk about how air movement shapes their lives. We meet a grandmother-age BMX racer during “Young Up,” which explores how what we do and think is key to longevity. And “Century” dives into why time is a subjective experience. (The episode whizzes past.) “Hard times are made harder by feeling that we’re alone,” says the songwriter. “This podcast seeks to look at how we’re not.”