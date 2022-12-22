Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Jules Struck/Contributor
Innovation

2022: A space-comic odyssey

Asteroid dust. Pulsating auroras. An astral slide deck. This past year brought a flurry of scientific advancement in space exploration. Each development opens a new window into the mysteries of the universe.

  • By Jules Struck Contributor

In 2022, Earth dwellers passed milestone after milestone in space exploration in a flurry of scientific activity that has felt, to many, like a rekindling of the Apollo era.

We launched an exploratory rocket straight into the green clouds of pulsating auroras, sent a mission to the moon for the first time since 1972, and retrieved stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

It may seem hard to imagine that we can mine the secrets of this vast universe. But with every new eye trained on the sky, we come closer.

Jules Struck/Contributor

