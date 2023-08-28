Skip to footer

Is Florida prepared for Hurricane Idalia? Tropical storm picks up steam.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is intensifying and expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season.

|
Chris O'Meara/AP
Members of the Tampa, Florida, Parks and Recreation Department help residents with sandbags Aug. 28, 2023. Residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are making preparations for the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia.
  • By AP Staff Associated Press

| Miami

Tropical Storm Idalia intensified and was expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week, the National Hurricane Center said Monday, as officials declared states of emergencies in dozens of counties and ordered some evacuations in preparation for potentially life-threatening storm surges.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of a “major impact” to the state, noting that what was originally forecast to be nothing stronger than a tropical storm was now predicted to become a Category 3 hurricane.

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a potentially big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

Mr. DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members, who have 2,400 high-water vehicles and 12 aircraft at their disposal for rescue and recovery efforts.

Large parts of the western coast of Florida are at risk of storm surges and floods anytime a storm of this magnitude approaches.

“Now, the property – we can rebuild someone’s home,” Mr. DeSantis said during a news conference Monday. “You can’t unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm’s way and does battle with Mother Nature. This is not something that you want to do battle with.”

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning Monday from Longboat Key in the Sarasota area to the Holocene River, up past Tampa Bay. Pasco County, located north of Tampa, ordered a mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas, areas prone to flooding, and residents living in manufactured or mobile homes. More evacuation orders were expected in other areas.

President Joe Biden spoke to Mr. DeSantis on Monday morning, telling the Florida governor that he had approved an emergency declaration for the state, the White House said. Mr. DeSantis is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

At 11 a.m. EDT Monday, the storm was about 80 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph the hurricane center said. Idalia was moving north at 8 mph. On Tuesday, it was expected to turn northeast at a faster pace, reaching Florida’s western coast as a dangerous major hurricane on Wednesday.

So far this year, the U.S. East Coast has been spared from cyclones. But in the West, Tropical Storm Hilary caused widespread flooding, mudslides, and road closures earlier this month in Mexico, California, Nevada, and points to the north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service on Sunday warned of intense torrential rains showering the Yucatan Peninsula, with winds up to 55 mph. It said the storm could cause powerful waves and flooding in southern Mexico, mainly around coastal cities in the states of Yucatán and Quintana Roo, where the resort city of Cancun is located. Local governments were preparing shelters.

Meanwhile, Franklin became the first major hurricane of the season, strengthening into a Category 4 storm on Monday as it charged through open waters off the U.S. East Coast.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Bermuda.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP writers Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland; and Mike Schneider in St. Louis, Missouri; contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Is Florida prepared for Hurricane Idalia? Tropical storm picks up steam.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0828/Is-Florida-prepared-for-Hurricane-Idalia-Tropical-storm-picks-up-steam
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe