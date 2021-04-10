Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Beehive deliveries keep New Yorkers buzzing on rooftops, backyards

Bees are thriving in New York hives. The city offers them a welcome variety of flowers and fewer pesticides than on rural farms.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Andrew Coté, left, unloads bee packages from his truck on Friday, April 9, 2021, in New York. Once a year in early spring, the beekeeper and breeder, who owns Andrew's Local Honey, distributes packages of Italian honey bees to urban beekeepers in the New York metropolitan area.

  • By Roselle Chen Reuters
New York

Bustling New York City may not seem a bee-friendly place, but its high-rise rooftops and tiny gardens are buzzing with honey-makers threatened by pesticides in rural areas.

About 2.4 million Italian honeybees waited in a white van to be taken to their new homes early Friday. It was parked near the Dakota Apartments by Central Park, where John Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono has lived since 1973.

“This is the first year that we’ve done this outside The Dakota,” says Andrew Coté, president of the New York City Beekeepers Association. “We heard that Yoko likes honey.”

Mr. Coté, who founded Andrew’s Honey, drove up from Georgia to deliver the bees. The van held 200 wood and screen packages, each with about 12,000 bees. A steady stream of beekeepers lines up to pick up their 3-pound packages, which cost $159 or $205 depending on when they placed their order.

“Bees are sold by weight, like cheese,” he says.

Some buyers stuff the packages in bags, while Ray Sage straps two boxes of bees to his bicycle to ride to his hive on the Lower East Side.

“I have to just ride really slowly and carefully. Sometimes I think of it as I’m training to be Danish and I never become Danish,” he says.

The number of urban beekeepers has grown quickly, with many hives now found on the rooftops of skyscrapers and office buildings, Coté says. New York legalized beekeeping in 2010 and has hundreds of registered hives, according to the Department of Health.

Bee populations are in sharp decline worldwide, partly because of excessive pesticides and chemicals in rural areas and a lack of crop variety.

New York does not have this problem, making it a healthy bee habitat, says Alan Markowitz, a Bronx resident who is a beekeeper at La Finca del Sur Community Garden, run by women of color.

“A third of what you put in your mouth needs a pollinator. And in the city, believe it or not, bees do well because there’s less pesticides generally,” says the former farmer. “Having a lot of variety is wonderful for bees.”

This story was reported by Reuters.

