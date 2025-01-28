Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

An identity that upends dictators

Like Ukrainians, the people of Belarus unite around a shared civic and cultural identity to defy a Russia-allied ruler.

|
Reuters
Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya takes part in the March of the Belarusians, on the day of Belarus' presidential election, in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 26.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For the people of Ukraine, an election in neighboring Belarus Jan. 26 was well worth watching. It was an example of what they are fighting against. The rigged election kept a dictator of three decades, Alexander Lukashenko, in power – and kept his country of 9.5 million people well within Russia’s orbit of influence.

Yet after the election, officials in Ukraine noted that eventually it will be “the people, not one person,” who will determine whether Belarus becomes democratic. They should know. Ever since the Russian invasion of 2022, Ukraine has relied on its people to not only fight the invaders but also unite around a renewed identity of civic and cultural values – separate from those dictated by the Kremlin.

Ukraine’s struggle has inspired many in Belarus – and those forced to flee the country – to follow suit. “Belarusian national identity, cultures and language are our strongest weapons against the Russian world and Russification,” stated exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya last year.

That task of identity-building began in earnest in 2020 after the last election. To most observers, Ms. Tsikhanouskaya won the vote, a rare case of President Lukashenko allowing a legitimate opposition figure to run. When he kept power, it ignited the largest protests ever seen in Belarus. A harsh clampdown on pro-democracy activists then forced some half-million people into exile.

“My sense of identity is more Belarusian now than it was before 2020,” Kseniya Halubovich, an exiled film director and journalist, told The Kyiv Independent. “I make a conscious effort to avoid reading or watching anything Russian, and I’m grateful that my mind feels so clear and free from that imperialistic influence.”

Much of what connects the exiled community is renewed interest in speaking the Belarusian language – regarded as a symbol of freedom – and in learning about the country’s history and arts. One example is a current exhibit in Scotland. It shows 200 figurative drawings of political prisoners held by the regime and was done by artist Ksisha Angelova, who fled her country in 2021.

The exiled author, Hanna Komar, said the struggle to define a cultural identity has changed him. “The identities I once took pride in, like being a writer or an activist, now feel distant,” she told The Kyiv Independent. “More and more, I find myself thinking that what truly matters is simply being a decent human.” Sometimes standing up to a dictator first requires knowing what you stand for.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to An identity that upends dictators
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0128/An-identity-that-upends-dictators
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe