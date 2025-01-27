A migrant debate cuts across the Americas

The Americas are home to about 1 in 5 of the world’s migrants, most of them forcibly displaced or stateless. In recent days, the region has also been home to an enlightening debate over responsibilities involving this cross-border flow of humanity.

On Jan. 22, Colombia’s president visited the troubled island of Haiti and gave a public apology for the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, an act attributed to Colombians in Haiti. He also asked for forgiveness. An ex-army officer from Colombia has already been convicted of the killing.

“We do not believe in the death that those Colombians spread, we believe in life,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated. His visit included discussions about preventing Haiti from being used by Colombians transporting drugs to the United States.

Then on Jan. 24, Brazil complained to the U.S. about “degrading treatment” of dozens of its citizens being deported by the Trump administration aboard a U.S. military plane. During the transport, Brazil ordered the removal of handcuffs on the deportees, citing a “lack of respect” for their rights.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Colombia took a similar and even stronger action in light of Brazil’s concerns. President Petro barred two U.S. military planes carrying Colombian deportees from landing, saying that the U.S. should be using civilian aircraft. He told more than 15,000 Americans living illegally in Colombia to take steps to legalize their status.

President Donald Trump responded by ordering tariffs on and visa restrictions against one of its closest allies in the region. Mr. Petro finally backed down on the use of military planes. Yet his officials say all such flights would now have “dignified conditions.”

These incidents illustrate how much values such as mercy and justice will play out as the U.S. tries to deport most of the estimated 11 million unauthorized migrants in the country. More than half of U.S. voters support Mr. Trump’s deportation plans, according to a New York Times/Ipsos poll.

On Thursday, Honduras plans an urgent meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to discuss the region’s response to the U.S. deportations. Colombia may also raise its recent concerns over violent groups in Venezuela crossing their shared border.

The mix of responses is already quite varied – a request for forgiveness, calls for humane treatment of deportees, help in catching criminal migrants. Amid the threats and the diplomacy, a public debate may lead to better protection of those deemed the most vulnerable in a region awash in migrants.