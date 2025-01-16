Skip to footer
Equality
The Monitor's View

Hearing Afghan women

Shifts in regional diplomacy toward the Taliban in Afghanistan reinforce that stability is only possible through equality.

|
AP Photo/Siddiqullah Alizai
A young tailor works in the Afghan Women Business Hub in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 2, 2024. Under Taliban rule, women and girls face harsh restrictions affecting employment, education, and freedom of movement.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The Taliban have imposed 127 restrictions on women since returning to power in Afghanistan in 2021, according to a running tally by the United States Institute of Peace. Public stoning of women is allowed. Their voices may not be heard in public.

That hard-line approach to governing may be getting harder to maintain. New overtures from neighboring countries offer the Taliban a potential break from international isolation (no country has recognized the group’s government). But in a region learning to embrace equality for women, engagement has conditions.

Earlier Thursday, Taliban representatives met with Qatari officials in Doha seeking more opportunities for Afghan migrant workers. The meeting was co-chaired by Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani. As the host country’s deputy minister of labor, she has been a strong advocate of empowering women in the workforce.

India signaled an even bigger opening when its foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, met with his Taliban counterpart in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last week in the highest-level talks between the two sides in three years. For India, Afghanistan represents potential trade and security benefits as it competes with China for regional dominance and seeks to isolate Pakistan.

But in a sign of the potential risks for India in legitimizing the Taliban, the talks included softer issues such as cricket, visas for health care and education, and humanitarian aid for Afghan refugees.

“Some engagement with the international community might pressurise the government to improve its behaviour,” Jayant Prasad, former Indian ambassador to Afghanistan, told the BBC. The Taliban “know that will only happen after internal reforms” such as restoring rights to education and careers for women and girls.

The most important shift, however, may be coming from within the Taliban themselves. Amid worsening economic conditions, rifts are widening between the old guard and a younger generation. In one sign that the group sees a need to accommodate more voices, it issued a directive Thursday that no official could hold more than one government job at a time.

The Taliban are “feeling the pressure from the Afghan people, who are asking for services and jobs amid a collapsing economy and limited international assistance,” wrote Lakshmi Venugopal Menon, then a doctoral student at Qatar University, in Al Jazeera last September. Yet atttempts by moderates to “seek engagement, more aid and investment are being undermined by [hard-liners] doubling down on policies like education bans on girls and women.”

A report released Thursday offered a rare insight into efforts by Afghan women to persist in seeking equality amid such harsh measures. “Women-led organizations [have] found new platforms for communication and outreach ... to actively participate in advocacy, establishing themselves as credible sources of support for women and girls,” stated the Women and Children Legal Research Foundation, a Kabul-based organization.

They are being heard. The regional shifts opening a path for the Taliban out of isolation include a recognition that equality is an essential condition of shared security and economic prosperity. As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has noted, “We cannot achieve success if 50 per cent of our population being women are locked at home.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Hearing Afghan women
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0116/Hearing-Afghan-women
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe