Skip to footer
Transformation
The Monitor's View

Stories to unite Bangladesh

The interim government stirs a society emerging from dictatorship toward reconciliation through art and freedom of expression.

|
REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Commuters on a rickshaw in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on Jan. 1, 2025. A mural depicts the 2024 Student Movement that toppled a dictatorship after 15 years last year.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Since the fall of a brutal dictator in Bangladesh last July, the interim government set in its place has insisted that the task of reinventing society belongs to the people. This week it put that ideal to work.

On Tuesday, officials dispatched eight venerated local movie directors throughout the South Asian country to mentor a new generation of filmmakers. Remembering Monsoon Revolution – a reference to the student-led movement that ousted Sheikh Hasina after 15 years of hard reign – is the first of seven initiatives meant to forge a new sense of nationhood through art and archiving.

The focus on cultural production underscores that rebuilding nations involves more than organizing elections or fixing broken economies. One of the most effective tools for stitching societies back together is storytelling.

“The establishment of a cultural bridge is crucial after the revolution,” said Mostofa Sarwar Farooki when placed in charge of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in November. “We want to ensure that Bangladesh represents everyone – many people, many religions, many languages, and all cultures will be at the center of our policy.”

The goal of the film initiative is to produce two documentaries and six fiction stories by the end of May. The other initiatives will engage musicians, cartoonists, writers, painters, and stage actors, resulting in concerts, exhibitions, and collaborative albums. A digital oral history project will gather the individual stories of ordinary citizens.

Stirring public dialogue with art has helped other societies restore trust and empathy by encouraging independent thinking and deep listening across divided communities. In Bosnia-Herzegovina, storytelling enabled “people to explore different ways to deal with difficult wartime memories, to challenge dominant historical narratives, and to question conventional concepts of identity,” wrote Nerkez Opačin, a research fellow at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia, in 2015.

In Somalia, the United Nations has helped turn poets into peacemakers. “Poetry has the power to connect people on a deep, emotional level,” one young performance poet, Zahra Abdihagi, said in a U.N. interview last July. “It provides a safe and expressive outlet for people to process their trauma, share their stories, and work towards forgiveness and understanding.”

The launch of the film project in Bangladesh this week coincides with a vibrant public debate among students, teachers, and others over the drafting of a proclamation on the meaning of the July revolution and the kind of society that should emerge from it. Their vibrant civic engagement offers a model for countries in similar states of transition, such as Syria and Sri Lanka.

“The July revolution presented us an opportunity to rebuild,” Mr. Farooki, a filmmaker himself, told Variety magazine this week, to “move towards a beautiful, democratic society where there is freedom of expression, fair justice for all and no corruption.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Stories to unite Bangladesh
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0110/Stories-to-unite-Bangladesh
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe