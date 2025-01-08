Skip to footer
Honesty
The Monitor's View

Sunlight on hidden fees

U.S. states are driving a robust legal trend toward transparency in pricing, measuring the value of goods and services in honesty and respect for consumers.

|
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Music fans at the Sea. Hear. Now music festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Sept. 14, 2024. In several states, new transparency laws require ticket companies to show hidden fees and surcharges upfront in the prices they advertise.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Residents in Minnesota may have noticed a change on the menus in their favorite restaurants lately. That’s because on Jan. 1, the state enacted a law requiring businesses to include all mandatory fees and surcharges in the prices they display. So if a diner adds 5% to every bill for “wages and benefits,” for example, it must build that increase into the cost shown for every item it offers.

Minnesota’s Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act is the latest confirmation of a broadening trend to protect consumers by bringing sunlight to pricing. The new law addresses what is variously called drip pricing or partition pricing, a common practice across industries ranging from ticketing to travel that stacks hidden fees at the end of transactions. In December, the Federal Trade Commission finalized a similar rule. A few months earlier, so did California.

The concerns don’t stop there. In recent years, several states have sought – through legislation as well as executive orders – to crack down on a range of opaque practices, from price gouging to inconsistencies in what retailers charge for the same good online versus in person.

The new laws hold a mirror to what may matter even more to consumers than rising costs. “Pricing is one area where consumers of all types expect complete transparency,” wrote Austin Mac Nab, CEO and co-founder of the Iowa-based technology company VizyPay, in an essay for Business.com last year. He cited a study by Harvard Business School showing that loyal customers spend 67% more on products and services than new customers.

“Businesses that strive to be open and honest,” he noted, “set themselves apart and generate ... long-term stability.”

The Federal Trade Commission’s Junk Fees Rule, formally called the Trade Regulation on Unfair or Deceptive Fees, encourages more states to build on the laws enacted recently by Minnesota and California. Inherent in transparency, commission chair Lina Khan notes, is respect. The rule, scheduled to go into effect in April, followed two years of public hearings and reflected written input from 72,000 citizens. The commission estimates it will save people up to 53 million hours per year in time searching for the actual cost of goods or services online.

“People deserve to know up-front what they’re being asked to pay – without worrying that they’ll later be saddled with mysterious fees that they haven’t budgeted for and can’t avoid,” Ms. Khan said during the rule’s announcement.

Economists have long noted that price transparency drives innovation by pushing companies to create better products to remain competitive. For diners in Minnesota, the equation is simpler. The state’s new law means that honesty is on the menu.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Sunlight on hidden fees
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0108/Sunlight-on-hidden-fees
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe