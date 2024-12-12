Skip to footer
Equality
The Monitor's View

Equality is on Syria’s agenda

The Islamist group that took the capital makes gestures toward equal rights for women. Yet it may be emboldened women who sway Syria’s future.

|
REUTERS
A woman takes a selfie with a fighter of the rebel group that ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Dec. 12.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Just a day after capturing Syria’s capital Dec. 8, the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) felt compelled to issue a rule for its fighters: Do not interfere with “the right” of women “to choose their attire or appearance.”

Whether the Islamist group – with roots in Al Qaeda – sticks to the rule remains in doubt. In areas long under its control in northwest Syria, HTS has not put any women in high government positions.

Yet the timing was telling. To quickly unify a shattered nation after a half-century of dictatorship, HTS will need the support of Syrian women, whose views on gender equality have risen since the 2011 Arab Spring, the spread of social media, and 13 years of conflict and mass displacement.

“We’re not afraid of them,” a nurse named Noor told the BBC. “I don’t think they will force us to cover ourselves from head to toe.” And, she added, “They are from our country, they are not Islamic State.”

Another woman said, “I believe that the women and men are going to rebuild our country together and Syria will improve.”

Syrian women have always been fighting for a space for themselves and won’t accept being pushed back, says Rim Turkmani, a researcher of the Syrian conflict at the London School of Economics. “And they’re not going to accept just lip service for representation,” she told CNN.

In a 2021 PBS interview, the HTS leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said his style of rule will be Islamic, “but not according to the standards of [the Islamic State] or even Saudi Arabia.” Perhaps he has been following the women’s protests in Iran, Saudi Arabia, and a few other Muslim nations.

In a 2024 opinion survey of the Middle East and North Africa, Arab Barometer found most people believe “having women in positions of political power advances women’s rights.” Despite some backsliding, citizens across the region “are still largely supportive of moves towards gender equality.”

After the fall of the Assad regime Sunday, one Syrian woman, Shifaa Sawan, walked the streets of Damascus singing a famous protest song, “Janna, Janna Ya Watana” (“Heaven, Heaven, Our Country Is Heaven”). She told the news site Syria Direct that Syria is no longer a “republic of fear.”

“I hope that, in the new Syria, there will be freedom, dignity, justice and development.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Equality is on Syria’s agenda
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/1212/Equality-is-on-Syria-s-agenda
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe