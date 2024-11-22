Skip to footer
Of dogs and din

With a little help from their four-footed friends, communities are countering harsh politics with civic activities that evoke kindness and respect.

AP
A dog waits at the entrance to a polling station in Laveen, Ariz., Nov. 5.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Amid the stress and strain over America’s presidential campaign, you may have missed a novel exercise in grassroots democracy. Boston’s Seaport neighborhood held a local election in early November. It had all the ticks of modern politics – a crowded primary, social media trolling, outside influence, allegations of voter fraud, even ballot bots.

In the end, the election officials made a tough call: The five top candidates for dog mayor – doodles Aspen and Lady, golden retrievers Bennett and Macie, and a Maltipoo called Rhubarb (Rhu for short) – would just have to share power.

“It was really clear that we were in it for the fun and just bringing joy to people at a time where people are really stressed and tensions are really high because of the real election,” Rhu’s owner, Scarlet de Lemeny, told The Berkeley Beacon, Emerson College’s student news site.

Seaport’s “Bark the Vote” exemplified how some communities are trying to dissolve divisions through a variety of activities that bring people together, and that offer models – even via four-legged creatures – about the essentials of self-governance, such as trust, respect, and civility.

Such civic activities help enhance traits like civility. They also help counter one cause of today’s public discord: loneliness, or, rather, the isolation and anger associated with loneliness. In many communities, such as California’s San Mateo County, loneliness is now officially recognized as a public health emergency.

The yearning for connection has diverse measurements. A YouGov poll conducted for The Washington Post in April found that younger people are among the top users of public libraries – people who visit them at least once a month. One big draw is social contact. “Going to the library is a decent signal of your broader engagement with society,” the Post reported.

That dovetails with studies showing Generation Z is outpacing older generations in philanthropic giving in early adult life. Gen Zers’ instinct for connection, molded and expanded by social media, has also instilled generosity. A broad survey by the Christian research group Barna found that nearly half of all members of Gen Z in the United States view supporting others as a higher motive for having money than pursuing their own individual passions.

Few things bring people together more than dogs. A growing number of churches are turning their open grounds into dog parks for the public to help draw people closer to their neighbors. It’s changing local politics, too. In October, the city of Richmond, Virginia, stepped in to help a local church keep its dog park open by leasing the property and paying the insurance. Church members manage the park as volunteers.

During the election in Boston’s Seaport, many of the dog owners refused to be riled by online bullies. In posted comments, Justine Kim (owner of Lady) praised Madilyn Emerson (owner of Macie) for her “integrity and honesty.” While the event’s social media buzzed with ugly accusations, friendships grew leash by jowl. “The initiative was meant to spread kindness and positivity,” its organizers said.

To anyone worried that democracy is going to the dogs, take heart. For many communities, amid the clamor and contest of politics, there is far more that draws people together than drives them apart.

