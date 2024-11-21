Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

A shield from war for Iraq

Under threat of being caught up in the Iran-Israel conflict, Iraqis listen to a revered cleric offering advice on the benefits of integrity.

|
Reuters
A census-taker asks questions of a family in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 20. The census, the first national one since 1987, is designed to unite the country.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In early November, one of the most revered spiritual leaders in the Middle East, the Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, issued a rare guidance to his home country, Iraq. It came soon after reports that neighboring Iran might use militias under its control in Iraq to rain missiles and drones on Israel. 

His advice? That the Iraqi people, especially their “informed elites,” must exercise more “competence and integrity” in governance and improve the rule of law in fighting corruption. His most specific message, however, was that any arms in Iraq – notably those of the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq – must be held exclusively under the authority of the elected government in Baghdad.

Iraqis still have a “long path” ahead to achieve all of this, stated Mr. al-Sistani, who has long been a proponent of civic peace and secular democracy. “May God help them in this endeavor.”

His guidance has echoed across Iraq, a country trying hard not to get caught up in a low-boil war of retaliatory attacks between Israel and Iran. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has pleaded with Iran not to use Iraqi soil in the conflict. He has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia on military cooperation. And he has tried to rein in the pro-Iran militias. 

The ayatollah’s broader message is that Iraq can enjoy a protective shield if its people “do their best to secure a better future for their country, one where everyone enjoys security, stability, advancement, and prosperity.” 

Shoring up a country’s “integrity,” to use his word, has often helped a country defend itself from the actions of nearby aggressors. In the face of Russian threats, Moldova has improved its democracy and unity. So has the Philippines after China encroached on its territory. Like Iraq, Jordan has struggled for unity so that it does not become “the theater of a regional war,” as King Abdullah II has warned.

Mr. al-Sistani, known by the title marja (guide), does not believe clerics should rule, as they do in Iran. In his Shiite-majority country, he sees his role as supporting the people to live up to their civic and religious ideals. Right now, during the crossfire of a violent conflict around them, Iraqis need the armor of integrity. Sometimes the best deterrence is invisible. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A shield from war for Iraq
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/1121/A-shield-from-war-for-Iraq
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe