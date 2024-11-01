Skip to footer
Gratitude
The Monitor's View

The delights of US democracy

Local celebrations of the election process help remind Americans of democracy’s resiliency while boosting their well-being.

|
AP
Volunteers hand out pizza delivered by Pizza to the Polls as voters wait to cast their ballots at Philadelphia City Hall, Oct. 29.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For America’s Election Day on Nov. 5, a pizza parlor plans to celebrate democracy. Valentina’s Pizzeria in Madison, Alabama, will offer pies and boxes with images of the two presidential candidates, hoping to encourage customers to talk with one another.

“It’s a tense race and pizza is the comfort food of America. It brings everybody together,” owner Joe Carlucci told a local TV station. “No matter who wins this race we have to stand behind them good, bad, or indifferent, we have to come together as a country.”

Also on Nov. 5, voters in Philadelphia heading to three polling stations will be invited to attend local festivals of art and music designed to depict the wonders of “the democratic process.” Voting day should “be a joyful celebration of our shared ability to shape the future,” said Lauren Cristella, head of a nonpartisan organization sponsoring the event.

In Traverse City, Michigan, meanwhile, residents attended a recent outdoor “celebration of democracy” that included a man dressed up as Uncle Sam. The festival served as a reminder of the resilience of the electoral system.

Such events don’t make much news, but they do act as community-based counterpoints to the national dread expressed during the election. Nearly 4 in 5 Americans report anxiety because of the campaign, according to a poll in August by LifeStance Health. About a third say the idea of discussing politics has deterred them from attending a social event.

Yet pro-democracy activists say that encouraging fun events around elections is essential.

“Those of us who work in community engagement can either fan sparks of delight or extinguish them,” wrote Wendy Willis of the National Civic League last year. “As we see ourselves as stewards of democracy and stewards of delight, we can do both at the same time without missing a beat.”

Around the world, people living in nondemocratic nations may be scratching their heads over the fact that so many Americans do not appreciate the strength of their democracy. That feeling is especially true during a super-cycle of elections. Nearly half of the world’s population is casting ballots in 2024, a record number. There is also a historic number of elections.

In countries that have recently restored or saved their democracies – from Senegal to Guatemala to Bangladesh – celebrating their triumphs comes naturally. One example is Moldova, which held a vote for president on Oct. 20 as well as a referendum on European Union membership.

“It was a celebration of democracy at the end of the day,” Mihai Popșoi, Moldovan deputy prime minister, told CNN. “Despite the Kremlin’s [vote-buying] assault on Moldovan democracy, our democracy has withstood, and it has shown the entire world what the will of the people is.”

In Washington, one celebration of democracy did take place, on Sept. 15, for International Day of Democracy. In a press statement, Antony Blinken, secretary of state, said, “We celebrate democracy as the single most powerful tool for unleashing human potential.”

That potentiality, presumably, includes building, protecting – and celebrating – democracy.

