Skip to footer
Dignity
The Monitor's View

Trading up to higher skills

Behind the popularity of career and technical training in education lies a stronger desire among young people to find purpose.

|
Photo by Ira Porter
Skylar Eastman, a student at a career center in Delaware, Ohio, dons her welding workshop attire.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

This fall, American four-year colleges saw a big drop in first-year enrollments – more than 5% from last year, based on preliminary figures. While the causes are many, one could be that the academic track in higher education is simply no longer attractive to many 18-year-olds. A Harvard University study of teens and young adults, for example, found that 58% say they feel a lack of direction and little to no purpose.

Both of these trends, however, belie another one: Enrollment in postsecondary career and technical education – or CTE, once known as vocational education – continues to rise. More to the point, the nonprofit Advance CTE that helps define “cluster groupings” for these types of jobs just updated the arrangements to reflect changes in fields from digital technology to agriculture over the past two decades. One big difference in the new job definitions: They focus more on the purpose and impact of the different fields.

Today’s young workers “find meaning in making contributions that positively affect those around them – coworkers, customers, and society more broadly,” concluded a study this year by American Enterprise Institute.

More states, such as Texas, Georgia, and Maryland, have increased funding for CTE. Many companies are dropping a college degree requirement for some positions, such as work in semiconductors. The gist is that the trades, or building and creating, are both needed more and better appreciated.

A good example of this shift is Skylar Eastman, a young woman from the Columbus area in Ohio. She is about to graduate from high school with three welding certifications and a job lined up.

“My family’s always pushed trades onto all of us, because it’s something that is always going to be needed,” she tells the Monitor. In Ohio, she is a part of a growing number of students and families who view career and technical education as a ticket to upward economic mobility.

“When I first saw [welding], I was like, ‘That would be really fun to do,’” Skylar says. “I could see myself having a career out of it.”

For one assignment, shop workers in her class built metal chairs and barbecue smokers. Some of their craft is on display at her school and a source of pride for the students.

In the midst of ever-advancing technology, some young people are falling in love with making things with their hands. They are also discovering ways to earn a living, using social media to both market themselves and develop close connections with consumers.

Making things for others is an opportunity for empathy, wrote Glenn Adamson, author of books on the meaning of the craft industries. “Just as a skilled maker will anticipate a user’s needs, a really attentive user will be able to imagine the way something was made,” he wrote in a 2018 book, “Fewer Better Things.” An appreciation of the deep skills needed to change the material environment, he said, opens us up to  “better understand our fellow humans.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Trading up to higher skills
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/1028/Trading-up-to-higher-skills
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe