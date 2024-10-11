The sound of silent giving

Every year starting at about this time, tens of thousands of American children mail a letter to Santa asking for a holiday present – often not for themselves. And ever since 1912, local post offices have invited people – in selfless anonymity – to fulfill those wishes by donating a requested gift.

Known as Operation Santa, the program keeps expanding. Four years ago, it went nationwide. This year, the U.S. Postal Service teamed up with Toys R Us to allow these secret donors – “adopters” – to easily buy the gifts online.

This nurturing of generosity by strangers is akin to Toys for Tots, run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, or the Angel Tree program, run by the Salvation Army. They are bellwethers on how much people are willing to give without being identified. Call it kindness without kudos, or pure love.

In big-money philanthropy, too, anonymous giving to either a cause or a group of people has gained more traction. Special consultants, such as one called Silent Donor, now advise wealthy people on how to keep donations private. In many cases, anonymous funders are simply humble enough not to seek credit and wise enough to allow recipients not to become beholden to them. Often, a gift given under the radar encourages self-reliance.

In the digital age, however, more donors want privacy to avoid solicitations or harassment by those opposed to a particular cause receiving money. “The current climate of cultural divisiveness has transformed the act of donating into a public and oftentimes politicized spectacle,” stated a 2022 report by the Philanthropy Roundtable. The Supreme Court has had to rule against those trying to trample on the freedoms of generous donors.

Many religions make a case for anonymous giving. Maimonides, a 12th-century Jewish scholar, ranked it high on his eight-rung ladder of types of giving. Jesus advised followers to give to needy people, and “Do not announce it with trumpets.” Pride in giving is seen as barely giving.

Does anonymous giving inspire people to give? A 2019 study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied found that to be the case. Rates of “unobserved altruism” can often be higher than if the donation were to be publicly recognized. Donors may be confused about their motives if they anticipate or receive praise. The possibility of public recognition reduces donations by as much as 20%.

The Postal Service’s Operation Santa keeps mum on who donates holiday gifts to children. All the better as it helps ensure such giving is from the heart. The “From” on the gift tag is nameless. That is to say, selfless.