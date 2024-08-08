Skip to footer
Peace
The Monitor's View

Trading revenge for peace in Iran

However the regime contemplates retaliating against Israel, one restraint may be the public’s desire for calm at home.

|
AP
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran after giving his approval to newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian (right), July 28.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For more than a week, ever since the assassination in Tehran of a top Hamas leader, Iran has promised revenge against Israel, blaming it for the killing. The long delay has been telling for many reasons. One may be a desire for peace among many Iranians.

A hint of this mood lies in a report that President Masoud Pezeshkian pleaded with Iran’s supreme religious leader, Ali Khamenei, to avoid a direct strike on Israel. A retaliatory attack by Israel on economic targets, he said, would be devastating, according to the Iran International news site. It would also erode “citizens’ trust” in the regime.

That trust is already severely lost. A rigged election in June and July that brought Dr. Pezeshkian to power saw the lowest voter turnout in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic. And Dr. Pezeshkian was the most reformist of the four chosen candidates. During the campaign, he warned, “The gap between the people and the state has led to an aversion to taking significant decisions, which the public might not support.”

After the election, Dr. Pezeshkian warned of the need to heed public desires: “When 60 per cent of the people do not vote, it means we must recognise that there is a flaw in our work. If we are to stand against the enemy, it is the people who will stand, and [the government] cannot do it alone.”

A desire for peace is reflected in the turn against political Islam by most Iranians. A confidential government survey found that 73% support a separation of religion and politics, the BBC reported. And as more Muslims in Iran have stopped practicing their religion, at least two-thirds of the country’s mosques have closed.

Some Iranians have even taken to openly supporting Israel. Videos on social media show students purposely not stepping on Israeli flags painted at the entrance of schools. Some people have hung banners on a city street reading, “We stand with Israel.” An exiled dissident, Vahid Beheshti, told the Israeli parliament in January, “The good news is that you have an army of 80 million Iranians who are thirsty for freedom and democracy.

If the supreme leader chooses to avoid direct revenge and only let Iran’s proxies attack Israel, it may be for many reasons. Not least could be that even the most autocratic of regimes is concerned about losing its legitimacy with the people. And when the people openly want peace, revenge is less of an option.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Trading revenge for peace in Iran
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0808/Trading-revenge-for-peace-in-Iran
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe