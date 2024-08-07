Skip to footer
Honesty
The Monitor's View

In the UK, facing down a lie

Rioters targeting Muslims and immigrants because of a fictitious rumor are confronted by British communities with love, respect, and the truth.

|
Reuters
People shake hands at a mosque during riots in Liverpool, Britain, Aug. 2.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Street violence targeting immigrants and Muslim places of worship has not stopped across the United Kingdom since the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport on July 29. The violence has been stoked by a fiction. Hard-right influencers on social media falsely claimed the suspect in the killings, a British-born teenager of Rwandan descent, is a Muslim migrant. Yet the lie also has had a way of defeating itself in the face of those armed with the truth.

In Liverpool, when protesters showed up outside a mosque threatening violence, residents met them with singing, refusing to see fellow citizens as adversaries. The imam greeted the threatening protesters with food. Conversations ensued. Anger gave way to empathy and hugs

In one community after another, religious leaders have urged the faithful to stand their ground with firm meekness. “Avoid engaging with those who may be trying to provoke or incite violence,” the Hindu Council advised. “Refrain from actions that could escalate the situation,” added the Huddersfield Council of Mosques.

Similar scenes have unfolded elsewhere. “The support and friendship offered by people of other faiths and beliefs ... is what makes Britain so special,” Qari Asim, an imam in Leeds, told The Times of London, “and reminds us that only by coming together, can we defeat hatred and extremism.” Many of Britain’s top religious leaders issued an unequivocal statement: “Every British citizen has a right to be respected and a responsibility to respect others.

Much of Europe has seen an increase in bigotry toward migrants and Muslims, expressed in the rise of far-right political parties. In Britain, with all its diversity and successes in integration, people are showing that one solution resides in displays of civic equality and social harmony. Or, as Mr. Asim noted, “Love will prevail over hatred.” And over lies as well.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In the UK, facing down a lie
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0807/In-the-UK-facing-down-a-lie
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe