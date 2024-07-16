Skip to footer
Community
The Monitor's View

When schools tap a love of esports

To reduce high absenteeism, many middle schools set up clubs for gamers, helping them to find belonging built on a shared passion that’s also a new avenue for learning.

|
AP
Students at Eisenhower High School in Decatur, Ill., play a game as part of an esport team in 2018.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Always eager to reach young people with the values of athletic sports – excellence, respect, and friendship – the International Olympic Committee announced last week that the first video gaming Olympics will take place next year. It was one more example of how multiplayer electronic sports, or esports, have become not only universal among teens but also a powerful tool to enhance the education of gaming enthusiasts. A few lesser-known examples show just how powerful.

In the United States, esports clubs are being introduced in middle schools to help deal with a near doubling in student absenteeism since the pandemic. The clubs, which are often integrated into classrooms, have proved to be a big enticement for kids to go to school. The teacher-guided esports increase a sense of belonging and a deeper engagement with others. They also help students build a variety of skills such as teamwork and critical thinking.

At three middle schools in Virginia’s Henrico County, esports clubs “are proving to be a game-changer in boosting attendance and reversing the student engagement slide that follows elementary school,” reported Education Week. “At two of the schools, no student who was part of the esports club was considered chronically absent – even though kids were encouraged to join based in part on their spotty attendance records.”

Not all of the students in a club play video games. Some learn to shout-cast, or comment on a game in real time. Others set up the electronics or learn about sports management. In Henrico County, the schools use games that are nonviolent – as the Olympic Esports Games will be.

For students in these clubs, “Your grades are going to be better. Your behavior is going to be better. Your sense of well-being is gonna be better,” Jon Gregori, an education innovation specialist in Virginia, told Education Week.

Schools have long tried to fix the root causes of absenteeism, such as student bullying or unsupportive parents. Yet with about 85% of American teens playing video games, one easy solution is to use a popular activity as an avenue for deep connection and learning. “They show up, and then you have the opportunity to teach them all different things,” Claire LaBeaux, chief advancement officer for the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations, told the publication Government Technology.

Esports clubs are simply using what teens love to do to broaden their experience of connection with others in a classroom. For many, that’s an incentive to get up each morning and head to school.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to When schools tap a love of esports
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0716/When-schools-tap-a-love-of-esports
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe