Skip to footer
Transformation
The Monitor's View

A new Baltimore bridge will span more than water

A civic dialogue about replacing the collapsed bridge brings out qualities that help bind the city.

|
Reuters
Men fish near Baltimore's broken Francis Scott Key Bridge, June 10.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Last week, Baltimore reopened its port to vessel traffic. The city can now turn its full attention to replacing a critical bridge that collapsed in March after being struck by a cargo freighter. June 24 marks the deadline for proposals to build a new span.

Restoring a vital piece of infrastructure offers an opportunity to rethink how citizens can be involved in redesigning their communities, especially at a time of mass urbanization and climate change. One proposal would replace the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge with a lighter span suspended by cables. Its towers would be set farther apart, creating a wider lane for ships. The design, which reflects innovation and cooperation, was a collaborative effort between an Italian architect and a French structural engineer. The materials would have a low carbon footprint, and new communication technologies would better connect outlying communities with the city center.

The plan was pitched by the same company that rebuilt a bridge that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, in 2018. That restoration was completed in just 15 months, well short of the average time span for large infrastructure projects in Italy. Several factors combined to create “an ethical momentum of great stature,” Maurizio Milan, the designing engineer, told Euro News. Enhanced government transparency helped protect the project from corruption. Residents and construction workers were consulted in the designing the structure. Such steps reflect lessons learned after disasters elsewhere, such as in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and in Japan following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Residents and local officials in Baltimore have already stressed that, in replacing the Key Bridge, civic values matter as much as structural design. That has included compassion for the families of workers who died in the bridge collapse and economic support for those whose jobs ground to a halt while the port was closed.

The tragedy also sparked a vibrant debate about healing the city’s racial issues. Francis Scott Key penned the words of the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner.” As a lawyer, he represented enslaved people seeking their freedom in court. But he was also a slave owner himself.

Now some residents see a new bridge as an opportunity to express a more inclusive identity. Speaking at a community forum, Carl Snowden, head of the Caucus of African American Leaders, observed, “What an incredible moment in history we find ourselves in.” A new bridge in Baltimore may span more than water. It may also arc the city’s skyline with tighter bonds of community.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A new Baltimore bridge will span more than water
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0620/A-new-Baltimore-bridge-will-span-more-than-water
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe