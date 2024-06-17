Skip to footer
Equality
The Monitor's View

South Africa’s calming political center

An election ends one-party rule and leads to a new era of forging unity that is obtained by humility and respect.

|
Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) shakes hands with the newly elected Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Annelie Lotriet, while leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen (center), looks on during the first sitting of the National Assembly on June 14 following the recent election.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The French call it “cohabitation.” When their country holds a parliamentary election in a few weeks, voters in France may hand control of the National Assembly to opponents of President Emmanuel Macron. Divided government – a president from one party, a prime minister from another – is rare in France. If it does happen, the European nation can turn for encouragement to a new model – in South Africa.

Last Friday, South Africa saw its first coalition government in three decades after voters used an election in May to deprive the once-dominant party, the African National Congress, of its long-held majority. The new government – a team of rivals between the ANC and two other parties – shows how adversaries can forge unity and trust through a shared respect for voter preferences on issues.

“Winner-take-all politics threatens to deepen polarisation and undermine national cohesion,” wrote Marie-Noelle Nwokolo, a researcher at The Brenthurst Foundation in Johannesburg. “The lessons from South Africa’s May 2024 election are clear: the maturity of democracy hinges on the active participation of an informed electorate, the integrity of the electoral process, and the willingness of political leaders to collaborate for the common good.”

Those ingredients of democracy are hard to come by in southern Africa. Over the past half-century, the political movements that ousted foreign or minority rule in the region have clung to power through patronage and ballot fraud. That trend has now been broken in South Africa – not by conflict or mass demonstrations, but through humility and a rejection of cynicism.

Elsewhere in Africa, corruption, unemployment, and crumbling services have eroded faith in democracy, particularly among young Africans. Yet in South Africa, citizens between the ages of 20 and 29 accounted for up to 77% of new voter registrations. Their ballots brought change.

In last month’s election, the ruling ANC fell short of 50% of the vote for the first time since the end of white-only rule in 1994. The party chose not to partner with parties fueled by race-based resentments or that were tainted by mass corruption. Instead, it teamed up with its main rival, the historically white Democratic Alliance, which advocates for achieving equality through free-market economics.

What the parties in the coalition share, their leaders stated in the framework for governing together, is recognition that “the people of South Africa expect us to work together ... in a new era of peace, justice and prosperity for all.”

At rare intervals in the life of a nation, “there occurs a transformation so remarkable that a molt seems to take place, and an altered country begins to emerge,” historian Doris Kearns Goodwin once observed. If the coalition holds together in making reforms, South Africans may have reached such a moment through a citizen-led renewal of democratic values.

That provides a calming example for other countries contemplating new power-sharing arrangements, as in France. As the French political scientist Alain Garrigou has noted, “Despite the conflictual nature of cohabitation, the major fear of an impossibility to govern has not been borne out.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to South Africa’s calming political center
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0617/South-Africa-s-calming-political-center
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe