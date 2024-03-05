Skip to footer
Freedom
The Monitor's View

A Mexican election offers freedom

In June, either of two accomplished women is expected to win the presidency. For women across Latin America, the candidacies mark progress over limitation and fear.

|
AP
Photos show Xochitl Galvez, at left, and Claudia Sheinbaum, the two main presidential candidates in the June election.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Few countries have achieved greater political gains for women in recent decades than Mexico. Half of the Cabinet and national legislature is female. So are the country’s chief justice and a third of all state governors. In a landmark ruling last fall, the Supreme Court decriminalized abortion.

Now the country is poised to elect its first female president. The two leading candidates for the June ballot come from contrasting circumstances. Claudia Sheinbaum was raised in affluence by immigrant parents. Xóchitl Gálvez, who is ethnically Indigenous, grew up poor. Their personal differences, however, resonate less than their professional qualifications.

Both women are trained scientists with successful political careers. They eschew personal attacks and emphasize equality and compassion. Between them, they have garnered support from 90% of voters. In a country where 70% of women have experienced some form of violence, many Mexicans glimpse a future beyond fear and limitation.

This is “a historic moment: cheering on our future president, who is, moreover, a scientist,” Brenda Suarez, a shopkeeper, told Le Monde during Ms. Sheinbaum’s election kickoff in Mexico City last Friday. “My two daughters already see Claudia as a role model.” 

Mexico’s contest between two leading female presidential candidates reflects a continuing shift in attitudes – fueled partly by quotas – about gender equality in Latin America. Twelves countries in the region have been led by women. While gender gaps persist, a 2021 Gallup poll found that strong majorities – ranging from 75% to 92% – in every country of the region expected to see a female head of state within a decade. Across the region, a median average of 46% expressed a preference for female managers in their jobs.

These attitudes reflect widening recognition and respect for the qualities and qualifications that women bring to leadership. As Jennifer Piscopo, a professor of gender and politics at the University of London, has observed, in Latin America, voters tend to associate women with political renewal and trust. “As the group traditionally excluded from political power, women often signal a fresh start and then repudiation of corrupt elites, making them more attractive candidates.”

On the campaign trail, Ms. Sheinbaum, the ruling party candidate, and Ms. Gálvez outline economic and security proposals that differ by degrees. But their stump messages align on seeking justice for all Mexicans, protection for women, and honest governance over corruption.

“In a country where women – especially minority women – struggle to survive, Gálvez and Sheinbaum studied science, shaped policy, and crafted resumes worthy of presidential bids,” Professor Piscopo wrote last week in Ms. Magazine.  “The symbolism is huge,” she told the Financial Times. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A Mexican election offers freedom
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0305/A-Mexican-election-offers-freedom
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe