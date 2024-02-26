Skip to footer
Peace
The Monitor's View

Peaceful steps to defang gangs

A truce between drug cartels in Mexico, though fragile, follows a pattern of discerning the motives of warring partners to restore calm.

|
AP
A woman hangs a portrait of a missing person in Mexico City, marking International Day of the Disappeared, Aug. 30, 2023.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For Caribbean leaders gathering this week to discuss how to end rule by gangs in Haiti, a lesson might be found from a truce brokered in Mexico between warring drug cartels over the weekend: The best solution may lie in discerning the motives of those caught up in violence.

There are people in gangs and drug cartels who “no longer want war, they no longer want to be killing each other,” said Salvador Rangel, a retired Catholic bishop in Guerrero, the southern Mexican state where the two cartels overlap. It is crucial, he told The Associated Press, “to take advantage of that desire to bring peace.”

Across Latin America, countries are trying different tactics against a rise of nonstate violent groups. In Colombia, for example, the city of Buenaventura has become the center for government efforts to neutralize armed militias and other illicit groups since the two predominant gangs there declared a truce in 2022. The city’s homicide rate has dropped while civic participation among women and youth has increased. As a visiting delegation of the United Nations Security Council noted, “Lack of economic and educational opportunities continue to make young people vulnerable to recruitment by armed groups,” but they are also learning to see themselves as “not only victims, but also agents of change.”

In Mexico, the truce in Guerrero arose from efforts by local religious leaders to break the violence and extortion disrupting the lives of ordinary citizens. Four bishops held meetings with leaders from the two cartels. It seemed neither side was willing to budge, so the bishops backed off. Then, on Saturday, the groups announced a breakthrough on their own.

They haven’t said what changed their minds. But as a 2013 InSight Crime study of gang truces in Latin America noted, agreement reached between rival illicit groups – either directly or through civic mediators – is often built on establishing enough trust to promote further confidence-building and “verification of commitments.”

In Haiti, which has been without an elected government since the 2021 assassination of its prime minister, the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect estimates that 2 million people live in areas controlled by more than 200 different criminal groups. International efforts to send a peacekeeping force are aimed at restoring calm so that elections can be held.

More countries in Latin America realize that challenging gangs with either arms or arrests does not always work. “You cannot confront violence with violence, you cannot put out fire with fire,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this month. “You must confront evil by doing good.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Peaceful steps to defang gangs
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0226/Peaceful-steps-to-defang-gangs
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe