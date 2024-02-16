Skip to footer
Innovation
The Monitor's View

African renewal in artistic expression

An arts festival in Rwanda reflects a drive among younger Africans to shape a narrative of dignity, purpose, and achievement.

|
AP
Models present dresses by Central African Republic fashion designer Ketura Kimono Milca a fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 24, 2023. The objective of the show was to deliver a message of peace during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In the 30 years since it was torn apart by an ethnic genocide, the tiny nation of Rwanda in central Africa has sought to be a model of reconciliation, forward economic thinking, and – lately – leadership in the global transition to green energy.

Now it seeks to become a cultural hub showcasing a mental transition driven by younger generations of Africans who reject being defined or restrained by their continent’s troubled past. That idea is at the heart of an ambitious arts festival opening today in Kigali, the capital.

The Kigali Triennial reflects “the broader question of rebound, of rebirth after the genocide,” the organizers wrote. “As elsewhere in Africa, where many decolonizations have failed, it is a question of knowing how to start again, as Africans ... to let people know that these young people have something to say to the world, in a radically new way.”

In just 26 years, 1 in 4 people on the planet will be African. The continent’s rapid growth – its population is on track to double by 2050 – marks a youthful contrast to the graying trends in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The generations of Africans born after the Cold War, apartheid in South Africa, and the 1994 genocide in Rwanda hold dramatically new views of themselves and their place in the world.

Better educated than their parents and impatient with faltering governance, they are harnessing technology to advance innovation and assert confidence, optimism, and dignity. A 2023 survey by the Higher Education for Good Foundation, based in Geneva, found that African youth desire a sense of purpose and achievement more than material success.

“It feels like the opportunities are unlimited for us right now,” Jean-Patrick Niambé, a hip-hop artist from Ivory Coast, told The New York Times in October.

African sensibilities are spreading globally. From 2018 to 2023, the number of African or participants of the African diaspora at the Venice Biennale for architecture grew from two to 89. The 2022 laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the field’s most prestigious award, was from Burkina Faso. The Brooklyn Museum featured a fashion exhibit last fall featuring the works of 40 designers from 20 African countries. 

The 10-day festival in Kigali draws together the works of more than 400 artists from 25 African countries (and a few from Europe and the Middle East). They represent a broad range of creative expression – in painting, drama, filmmaking, literature, fashion, sculpture, dance, music, and gastronomy.

The Rwandan government hopes that the festival will be a catalyst for economic growth. If it is, it may be due to the deeper purpose of art to stir the higher tones of thought that enrich human achievement with purpose.

“We can’t continue to live in this strangulation of economic and mental poverty where all our resources are being exploited,” said Niyi Coker, a Nigerian filmmaker and director of the School of Theatre, Television, and Film at San Diego State University. “We are defining ourselves ... and telling our own historical truths.” The next generation of Africans, he told iBand Magazine, should “have a story of who they are and where they are coming from.” 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to African renewal in artistic expression
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0216/African-renewal-in-artistic-expression
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe