Skip to footer
Honesty
The Monitor's View

A clear light for Latin America

The country that made the most progress against corruption last year offers up lessons on where honesty in governance begins.

|
REUTERS
People in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, light candles in front of the Central Electoral Board to protest the suspension of elections due to an electronic glitch only four hours after voting began during the 2020 elections.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Located at the heart of the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic is a major point for drug transit by organized crime. Its democracy is less than three decades old. And lately it has felt the spillover effects of violent chaos in Haiti, its island neighbor. Yet despite such head winds, the country of 11 million was the only one in the Americas last year to make significant progress against corruption, according to Transparency International.

Its rise on that watchdog’s corruption index stands out because efforts against corruption in Latin America have lately stalled or declined. The region is looking for fresh inspiration on how to create honest governance. It may now find it in the Dominican Republic.
h Much of the credit for the country’s progress is given to the election of a new president in 2020, Luis Abinader, a popular anti-corruption crusader and former executive in the tourism industry. He has appointed prosecutors without political links, improved the judiciary, and set up auditing of public spending. So far, the number of convictions of former officials for graft has been modest. Much still needs to be done to reform the national police, who are often associated with drug syndicates.

All of that helps explain why the president says he finds his work incomplete and seeks a second term in May 19 elections. He’s projected to win. Also, he has lately appealed to the source of his political rise – a grassroots protest movement of youth and others in 2017-2019, known as the Green March, which called for an end to impunity and corruption.

In a speech to young people last October, Mr. Abinader acknowledged how much citizens now feel empowered to bring transparency and accountability to government. “When you work with ethics and honesty, resources yield more and the possibilities of solving problems expand,” he said.

“Wherever you see something that is going to affect the national interest, that is being done against transparency and honesty, you shout, you protest.” He added that ethical thinking is a quality that accompanies every human being and helps create an environment of trust.

The nonprofit group Citizen Participation, which is the local arm of Transparency International, describes the work of volunteers against corruption as “spiritual sublimation,” or building a just society “without asking for anything in return.”
For those in Latin America looking for advice in fighting graft, the Dominican Republic may be getting it right.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A clear light for Latin America
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0215/A-clear-light-for-Latin-America
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe