Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

Getting real on China disinformation

An election in Taiwan may serve as a model for democracies in how to equip citizens to discern the truth about false news.

|
Reuters
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan Jan. 9.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In 2024, about half of the world’s population will vote in a near-record number of elections. One in particular deserves attention – as a model in trust-building. On Jan. 13, a new president will be elected in Taiwan, where citizens have been enlisted to fact-check suspicious news reports, especially ones spread by China.

China’s ruling Communist Party is trying harder than ever to sway the outcome of Taiwan’s election and break the morale of the Taiwanese in maintaining the island’s independence. By most accounts, truth seekers in Taiwan are winning against China’s massive disinformation campaign.

“In the face of such challenges, Taiwan’s civil society shines bright,” stated Moira Whelan, director of the democracy and technology team at the National Democratic Institute in Washington, in a blog post.

The lesson for other democracies is to rely on the integrity of each voter to discern claims on social media about politicians. Taiwanese voters, for example, can now use a chatbot created by civil society database Cofacts to check the accuracy of reports. The new service, open to anyone via a popular messaging app, helps counter China’s propaganda machine, which is now relying on the manipulative power of artificial intelligence.

Many fact-checking services in Taiwan are run by civil society. “We equip our people with the knowledge and tools to refute and report false and misleading information,” said President Tsai Ing-wen, who is finishing two terms since being elected in 2016.

Audrey Tang, the nation’s digital minister, describes these popular defenses against cyber mischief as “nerd immunity,” a play on herd immunity. “That is the main battlefield: The fear, uncertainty, doubt is designed to keep us up at night so we don’t respond to novel threats with novel defenses,” she told The New York Times.

Taiwan is the world’s top target for disinformation, according to the Digital Society Project. It is a practice-ground for China’s efforts worldwide. This election, said presidential front-runner Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, will serve as a “testament to our commitment to democracy.”

After the election, officials in Taipei plan to issue a report on how well the country defeated Beijing’s efforts to influence the election, especially in pitting voters against each other. “We hope this [analysis] will soften the learning curve for fellow democracies in dealing with malign authoritarian influence,” wrote Joseph Wu, foreign minister, in The Economist.

The integrity of the election – and the trust among Taiwanese – will rely heavily on the integrity of citizens in seeking the truth during the campaign and at the voting booth.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Getting real on China disinformation
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0109/Getting-real-on-China-disinformation
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe