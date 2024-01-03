Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

A West African response to graft

Sierra Leone’s progress against corruption shows when governments pledge honesty, ordinary citizens become a force for integrity.

|
Michael Knief/AP Content for Services for Global Partnership for Education
Girls in class at a war refugee camp in Chad in December 2023. Across Africa, demands for public services like education underscore citizen expectations for better governance.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

How does a democracy become more honest? The question is worth asking in light of the most recent measure of public attitudes about corruption across Africa.

In the last 20 years, all but five African countries have ratified a joint convention to “prevent, detect, punish and eradicate corruption and related offences in the public and private sectors.” Yet across 39 countries, 2 in 3 Africans say their government is failing to curb corruption, according to an Afrobarometer survey published at the end of 2023. Just 1 in 4 say they can report corruption without fear of retaliation, while 58% say corruption has increased “somewhat” or “a lot” during the preceding year.

Rather than cause for pessimism, however, those views may reflect how the continent’s shared aspirations for more integrity have elevated public demand for it, expressed through citizen engagement. Sierra Leone provides a useful example.

Not without controversy, the West African country has made some of the most consistent progress in global corruption rankings in recent years among African states. It has climbed 20 rungs on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index in the past six years. The Millennium Challenge Corp., an initiative to support good governance created by the U.S. Congress, gave it a score of 76% for “control of corruption.”

Sierra Leone’s bid to uproot corruption is part of the country’s gradual restoration of democracy after a civil war during the 1990s. The country sought to heal its wounds through a traditional form of transitional justice. It has now had two consecutive peaceful transfers of power – still an exception in Africa. It now has a 98% completion rate in primary school, with girls outnumbering boys.

To counter corruption, the government has sought a balance between aggressive law enforcement and the protection of individual rights. A constitutional anti-corruption commission has the power to conduct raids without warrants. But it also carries out cooperative audits with government agencies meant to identify and fix irregularities. Whistleblowers are empowered. Public services like hospitals and police stations are required to provide information about how citizens can file complaints.

Critics claim the government targets its political opponents and harasses journalists, but its focus on corruption has also encouraged public participation. Last August, for example, 40 civil society organizations held a summit to coordinate their own anti-corruption initiatives – including holding the government in check. That had never happened before.

In the Afrobarometer survey, just 11% of Africans listed corruption as their top concern. Their priorities included unemployment, management of the economy, health care, clean water, and education – all of which require honest and accountable governance. “On a continent where governments struggle to raise revenues to provide for citizens’ basic needs,” the survey concluded, “most Africans see [corruption] as worsening and their leaders’ anti-corruption efforts as inadequate.”

Within that lament lies a message reaching across Africa – that encouraging an expectation of honesty becomes a catalyst for it.

How does a democracy become more honest? The question is worth asking in light of the most recent measure of public attitudes about corruption across Africa.

In the last 20 years, all but five African countries have ratified a joint convention to “prevent, detect, punish and eradicate corruption and related offences in the public and private sectors.” Yet across 39 countries, 2 in 3 Africans say their government is failing to curb corruption, according to an Afrobarometer survey published at the end of 2023. Just 1 in 4 say they can report corruption without fear of retaliation, while 58% say corruption has increased “somewhat” or “a lot” during the preceding year.

Rather than cause for pessimism, however, those views may reflect how the continent’s shared aspirations for more integrity have elevated public demand for it, expressed through citizen engagement. Sierra Leone provides a useful example.

Not without controversy, the West African country has made some of the most consistent progress in global corruption rankings in recent years among African states. It has climbed 20 rungs on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index in the past six years. The Millennium Challenge Corp., an initiative to support good governance created by the U.S. Congress, gave it a score of 76% for “control of corruption” - a high mark it has consistently achieved during the same interval.

Sierra Leone’s bid to uproot corruption is part of the country’s gradual restoration of democracy after a civil war during the 1990s. The country sought to heal its wounds through a traditional form of transitional justice. It has now had two consecutive peaceful transfers of power – still an exception in Africa. It now has a 98% completion rate in primary school, with girls outnumbering boys.

To counter corruption, the government has sought a balance between aggressive law enforcement and the protection of individual rights. A constitutional anti-corruption commission has the power to conduct raids without warrants. But it also carries out cooperative audits with government agencies meant to identify and fix irregularities. Whistleblowers are empowered. Public services like hospitals and police stations are required to provide information about how citizens can file complaints.

Critics claim the government targets its political opponents and harasses journalists, but its focus on corruption has also encouraged public participation. Last August, for example, 40 civil society organizations held a summit to coordinate their own anti-corruption initiatives – including holding the government in check. That had never happened before.

In the Afrobarometer survey, just 11% of Africans listed corruption as their top concern. Their priorities included unemployment, management of the economy, health care, clean water, and education – all of which require honest and accountable governance. “On a continent where governments struggle to raise revenues to provide for citizens’ basic needs,” the survey concluded, “most Africans see [corruption] as worsening and their leaders’ anti-corruption efforts as inadequate.”

That lament carries a message reaching across Africa – that encouraging an expectation of honest governance becomes a catalyst for it.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A West African response to graft
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0103/A-West-African-response-to-graft
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe